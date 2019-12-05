EUR/GBP remains on the defensive near 0.8440

- EUR/GBP keeps the area of 2019 lows near 0.8440/30.
- GBP-buying stays well and sound ahead of UK elections.
- Tories expected to win with majority next month.
The improved sentiment around the sterling has forced EUR/GBP to recede to the 0.8430 earlier in the session, printing at the same time fresh 2019 lows.
EUR/GBP depressed around 0.8430, eyes on elections
The bearish note in the European cross is extending for the third consecutive session so far on Thursday. Furthermore, the cross closed with gains in only three out of the last seventeen weeks and is currently transiting the fifth consecutive month in red figures.
In the meantime, the sentiment surrounding the British pound has been doing nothing but improving on the back of results from election polls pointing to a Conservative majority at the elections on December 12th. So far, Tories keep leading the vote intention by around 12 pts vs. Labour. Lib-Dems, in the meantime, remain around the 15%.
Regarding the single currency, the upbeat mood stays well in place for yet another session, always on the back of unremitting dollar-weakness stemming from US-China trade tensions and poor US results from the domestic calendar.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is retreating 0.13% at 0.8442 and a breach of 0.8430 (2019 low Dec.5) would expose 0.8382 (monthly low May 2017) and then 0.8297 (2017 low April 18). On the upside, the next barrier aligns at 0.8548 (21-day SMA) seconded by 0.8605 (high Nov.22) and finally 0.8669 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.11 amid disappointing German data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11 after German Factory Orders missed with a drop of 0.4% in October. Markets are hopeful that the US and China may reach an accord. US data disappointed, but the greenback is holding on.
GBP/USD extends its gains toward 1.3150 amid election speculation
GBP/USD has hit a fresh 7-month high closer to 1.3150 as markets are increasing their bets that the Conservatives win a landslide victory. Trade headlines are also of interest.
Forex Today: Kiwi lifted by RBNZ amid cautious optimism; eyes on OPEC+ meet, trade
Forex today was a quiet Asian affair, as markets absorbed the latest trade deal optimism with a pinch of salt. The Asian equities traded firmer following the positive Wall Street lead.
Gold holds steady near $1475, weaker USD lends some support
Gold struggled to capitalize on the attempted intraday positive move and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily range, around the $1475 region.
USD/JPY: quiet consolidation ahead of US employment data
Moderate optimism about the US and China reaching a trade deal. USD/JPY sellers aligned around the 109.00 figure, bullish only above 109.30.