That said, rising bets for another jumbo 75 bps rate increase by the European Central Bank act as a tailwind for the euro. Hence, the focus remains glued to this week's ECB monetary policy meeting. In the meantime, diminishing odds for a bigger 100 bps rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) in November keeps a lid on any meaningful upside for sterling and helps limit losses for the EUR/GBP cross.

Adding to this, the flash Eurozone Manufacturing PMI slumped to 46.6 in October against estimates for a reading of 47.8, revealing a further contraction in the business activity. Moreover, the Services PMI edged lower to 48.2 from 48.8 as expected and the Composite PMI declined to 47.1 from 48.1. Apart from this, a strong pickup in the US dollar demand is further weighing on the common currency.

The shared currency's relative underperformance comes amid the protracted Russia-Ukraine war, which could lead to a deeper economic downturn in the Eurozone. The fears were further fueled by the rather unimpressive flash Eurozone PMI prints released this Monday. S&P Global reported that business activity in Germany's manufacturing sector continued to contract at a faster pace in early October.

The EUR/GBP cross opens with a modest bearish gap on the first day of a new week, though finds support ahead of mid-0.8600s and recovers a few pips from a multi-day low. The cross, however, remains on the defensive through the early European session and is currently trading with modest intraday losses, below the 0.8700 mark.

