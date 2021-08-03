EUR/GBP remains depressed near session lows, around 0.8535-30 region

- EUR/GBP edged lower on Tuesday and moved extended the overnight pullback from one-week tops.
- The improving COVID-19 situations in the UK underpinned the British pound and exerted pressure.
- A weaker USD provided a modest lift to the euro and helped limit any further losses for the cross.
The EUR/GBP cross maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session and was last seen trading around the 0.8535 region, just a few pips above daily lows.
The cross witnessed some selling on Tuesday and retreated further from one-week tops, around the 0.8555-60 region touched in the previous day. The British pound's relative outperformance could be attributed to the optimism over the declining trend of new COVID-19 cases in the UK. Apart from this, the European Union's decision to pause legal proceedings against the UK over the Northern Ireland protocol dispute further acted as a tailwind for the sterling.
Meanwhile, evidence of a more robust UK economic recovery now seemed to have fueled speculations that the Bank of England (BoE) could be among the first major central banks to begin the process of weaning its economy off stimulus support. This was also seen as another factor that underpinned the GBP. That said, a modest pickup in demand for the shared currency helped any deeper losses for the EUR/GBP cross, warranting some caution for aggressive bearish traders.
Investors now seem convinced that the Fed will wait for a longer period before slowing its massive monetary support. This, along with the risk-on impulse in the markets, weighed on the safe-haven US dollar and extended some support to the euro. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further decline for the EUR/GBP cross and confirming that the recent bounce from near four-month lows has run out of steam.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8538
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|0.8549
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8557
|Daily SMA50
|0.8578
|Daily SMA100
|0.86
|Daily SMA200
|0.8746
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8558
|Previous Daily Low
|0.853
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8574
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.85
|Previous Monthly High
|0.867
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8548
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8541
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8534
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8518
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8506
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8561
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8574
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8589
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
