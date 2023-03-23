EUR/GBP remains around 0.8840 as BoE raises rates as expected

- Bank of England raises key rate by 25 bps to 4.25%.
- Pound Sterling relatively steady after the decision.
- EUR/GBP prints fresh daily low at 0.8819, then climbs back to 0.8840.
The EUR/GBP dropped to 0.8819, hitting a fresh daily low after the Bank of England (BoE) raised interest rates by 25 bps; however, the cross quickly rose back to the 0.8840 area, erasing all losses.
Bank of England rises as expected
“At its meeting ending on 22 March 2023, the MPC voted by a majority of 7–2 to increase Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 4.25%. Two members preferred to maintain Bank Rate at 4%,” the BoE said. According to the BoE, “CPI inflation increased unexpectedly in the latest release, but it remains likely to fall sharply over the rest of the year.” They added “the extent to which domestic inflationary pressures ease will depend on the evolution of the economy, including the impact of the significant increases in Bank Rate so far. Uncertainties around the financial and economic outlook have risen.”
BOE hikes policy rate by 25 bps to 4.25% in March as expected - LIVE COVERAGE
Prior to the BoE, EUR/GBP was hovering around 0.8840 after rising sharply during two days in a row, from monthly lows near 0.8700. Hawkish comments from European Central Bank speakers gained credibility over the last sessions as the banking crisis eased. Monetary policy divergence could favor the Euro, but the BoE refrained to mention that it's done with monetary tightening.
The EUR/GBP is hovering around 0.8840, in negative territory for the day, but holding on to strong weekly gains. Earlier on Thursday it reached at 0.8860, the highest level in ten days.
Technical levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.884
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|0.8852
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8829
|Daily SMA50
|0.8835
|Daily SMA100
|0.8778
|Daily SMA200
|0.8687
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8854
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8772
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8864
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8718
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8979
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8755
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8823
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8803
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8798
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8744
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8716
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.888
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8908
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8962
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
