- Euro gains momentum following Spain’s inflation data, ahead of ECB.
- EZ bond yields rise, German 10-year climbs to 2.32%, the highest since January 6.
- EUR/GBP challenges 0.8800 after finding support at 0.8755.
The EUR/GBP is rising on Monday after falling for three consecutive days. The euro is rebounding from weekly lows near 0.8755 and is testing the 0.8800 area, supported by the latest round of Eurozone economic data and ahead of monetary policy decisions.
Busy week
Data released on Monday showed Inflation in Spain surprised to the upside. The Harmonised Consumer Price Index in Spain rose to 5.8% in January from 5.5% in December and above the market consensus of 4.8%. It was the first acceleration since July supporting expectations of a hawkish European Central Bank (ECB). More Euro Zone inflation data is due on Tuesday.
In Germany, the economy contracted 0.4% during the fourth quarter, against expectations of a flat reading, according to preliminary data. On the positive side, Consumer Confidence in the Eurozone improved to -20.9 in January, while the Economic Sentiment also ticked higher to 99.9.
After the numbers, Eurozone government bond yields rose, supporting the Euro across the board. The German 10-year yield rose to 2.32%, the highest since January 6.
On Thursday, the ECB will have its monetary policy meeting. A 50 basis points rate hike is priced in. The statement and clues about the future path will be the critical factors of the meeting.
In the UK, UK Prime minister Rishi Sunak said he will not raise taxes in order to fund pay raises for Health Service workers. During the weekend, Sunak fired Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi over a tax row.
The Bank of England is expected to raise its key interest rate by 50 basis points on Thursday, although many analysts expected a smaller increase. There is a division at the Monetary Policy Committee that will likely continue this week.
The EUR/GBP cross will likely have a volatile week, particularly on Thursday, the central bank’s day. Ahead of those critical events, the cross is moving sideways, testing the 20-day Simple Moving Average and the 0.8800 area. On the upside, the immediate strong resistance is seen around 0.8860. On the flip side, a close below 0.8730 should open the doors to more losses.
Technical levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8798
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|0.8769
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.881
|Daily SMA50
|0.8735
|Daily SMA100
|0.8735
|Daily SMA200
|0.8622
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8805
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8765
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8852
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8754
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8877
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8547
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.878
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.879
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8754
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.874
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8715
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8794
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8819
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8834
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0900 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD has declined below 1.0900 after having spent the first half of the day fluctuating in a tight range near that level. The risk-averse market environment, as reflected by falling US stocks, helps the US Dollar gather strength and weighs on the pair in the American session.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2400
GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined below 1.2400 in the second half of the day on Monday. The cautious market mood ahead of this week's high-impact events seems to be supporting the US Dollar and capping the pair's upside.
Gold: Investors defend the $1,900 threshold ahead of critical first-tier events Premium
Spot gold trades uneventfully for a second consecutive day, hovering around $1,923 a troy ounce. The Greenback started the week with a positive tone, although gains were modest ahead of the multiple first-tier events scheduled for later this week.
Here’s why Ethereum-killer Cardano whales are shedding their ADA holdings
Cardano network’s large wallet investors have started selling or redistributing their holdings. ADA price has broken out of the multi-month downtrend and the next bullish target represents a 10% climb.
Lucid Group adds 12% on Monday to Friday's 43% gain
Lucid Group (LCID) has reversed course in Monday's premarket. Shares of LCID first shed more than 6% early in Monday's premarket, before rising more than 12% later in the session.