EUR/GBP rebounds above 0.8450 ahead of Eurozone Industrial Production data

- EUR/GBP trades with a bullish bias around 0.8455 in Thursday’s early European session.
- The weaker UK economic reports create a tailwind for the cross.
- The lower bets on another interest rate cut from the ECB in July cap the pair’s downside.
The EUR/GBP cross extends the recovery to 0.8455 during the early European session on Thursday. The cross bounced off the lowest level since August 2022 near 0.8418 as the stagnant UK monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) number and weaker Industrial Production data for April dragged the Pound Sterling (GBP) lower against the Euro (EUR).
On Wednesday, published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that the UK economy stagnated in April after growing 0.4% in March. The figure was in line with the market expectations. Meanwhile, UK Industrial Production dropped 0.9% MoM in April from a 0.2% increase in March, worse than the estimation of -0.1%.
On the Euro front, the hawkish cut from the European Central Bank (ECB) seems to underpin the shared currency as ECB President Christine Lagarde cooled down expectations for another interest rate cut in July and preferred to wait for upcoming data. Later on Thursday, the Eurozone Industrial Production for April will be published, which is expected to rise 0.2% on a monthly basis from 0.6% in March. The weaker sign of the manufacturing sector in the Eurozone might weigh on the EUR and cap the upside for the EUR/GBP cross.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8454
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.8446
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8508
|Daily SMA50
|0.8548
|Daily SMA100
|0.8548
|Daily SMA200
|0.8599
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8452
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8418
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8536
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8489
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8621
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8484
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8439
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8431
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8425
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8405
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8392
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8459
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8472
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8493
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
