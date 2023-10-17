EUR/GBP pushing towards 0.8700 after Tuesday powerlift ahead of Wednesday's UK & EU CPI double feature

- The EUR/GBP bounded into 0.8680 after EU data beats climbed over UK earnings miss.
- EU sentiment came in above expectations, while UK wages failed to meet the market median forecast.
- EUR/GBP traders will be looking ahead to Wednesday's joint CPI inflation reading for both the EU and the UK.
The EUR/GBP climbed around 0.4% on Tuesday in one of the pair's single-best trading days since early September, rising from the opening bids near 0.8648 to close out around 0.8682, and setting a high for the day at 0.8690.
With only inches to go from the 0.8700 handle, the Euro (EUR) finds itself heading into Wednesday's double-feature of UK and EU inflation figures.
UK Average Earnings missed the mark on Tuesday, with wages including bonuses for the quarter into August growing by 8.1% against the forecast 8.3% and coming in below the previous reading of 8.5%.
On the EU side, the ZEW Economic Sentiment Survey for October showed an unexpected rebound in economic confidence, with the index printing a firm 2.3 compared to the forecast -8 and previous reading of -8.9.
Wednesday sees UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation numbers, with the headline annualized inflation reading expected to tick down from 6.7% to 6.5% for September.
On the EU side, EU CPI inflation is broadly expecting to hold steady, with the Core CPI reading for September to show flat at 0.2% for the month.
The European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde is also expected to make an appearance, and investors will be keeping an eye out for any statements about the ECB's forecasts on possible interest rate moves.
EUR/GBP Technical Outlook
Despite Tuesday's bumper green bar for the day, the EUR/GBP remains trapped within familiar price action, with September's swing high into the 0.8700 handle seeing constraining technical resistance from a slowly descending 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
On the downside the 50-day SMA is seeing some lift into the 0.8620, keeping bids trapped in the middle, and the last swing low into 0.8620 will be the level to beat for EUR/GBP sellers in the near-term.
EUR/GBP Daily Chart
EUR/GBP Technical Levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8682
|Today Daily Change
|0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|0.8644
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8655
|Daily SMA50
|0.861
|Daily SMA100
|0.8598
|Daily SMA200
|0.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8672
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8641
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8665
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8616
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8706
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8524
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8653
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.866
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8632
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8621
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8602
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8663
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8683
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8694
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD snaps a two-day winning streak, holds above 0.6350 following RBA’s Bullock speech
The AUD/USD pair snaps a two-day winning streak during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The pair faces some follow-through selling after reaching the 0.6380 area. AUD/USD trades near 0.6360, losing 0.07% on the day.
EUR/USD holds below the 1.0600 mark ahead of the Eurozone CPI data
The EUR/USD pair hovers around 1.0575 after retreating from the 1.0600 mark during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The risk-on flows dominate the market and weigh on the US Dollar lower. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index corrects lower to 106.20 and US Treasury yields surges sharply.
Gold gains traction above $1,920, Chinese GDP eyed
Gold price holds positive ground around $1,925 during the early Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The uptick of the precious metal is supported by a correction of the US Dollar. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) edges lower to 106.19.
Bitcoin price to see $30,000 again if BTC investors do not resort to profit-taking for the next week
Bitcoin price rose considerably on Monday even though the trigger was a fake report. It still managed to generate profits for investors, who are now a threat to the further growth of the cryptocurrency.
Good news is bad news again
US stocks are lower as good news about the economy is once again bad news, since it will keep policymakers on the fence on delivering more tightening. Treasury yields are rising after a couple of strong economic releases about consumer spending and increased manufacturing output.