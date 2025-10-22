TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/GBP Price Forecasts: Returns above 0.8700 as the Pound dives

  • The Euro bounced up above 0.8700 following soft UK CPI data.
  • UK Price pressures grew at a steady 3.8% yearly pace in September, against expectations of a 4.0% reading.
  • EUR/GBP remains trading in a range with a triangle pattern in progress.
EUR/GBP Price Forecasts: Returns above 0.8700 as the Pound dives
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The Euro jumped to intra-week highs above 0.8700 earlier on Wednesday, buoyed by the Pound's weakness following softer-than-expected UK inflation data. The pair, however, keeps trading in a choppy and volatile manner, trapped within an 80-pip range.

September’s UK consumer prices undershot the market consensus earlier on the day. The yearly CPI remained steady at 3.8%, against expectations of an acceleration to 4%, which feeds hopes that the BoE might cut rates again before the end of the year.

Technical analysis: EUR/GBP is forming a triangle pattern

EUR/GBP Chart

The Technical picture shows the pair trading sideways within a gradually tightening range, highlighting a triangle formation in progress. Triangles are usually continuation patterns, and in this case, it would suggest a bearish outcome.

The pair has reached intra-day highs a few pips below a cluster of resistances between the triangle top at 0.8715 and the 0.8730 area, which has repeatedly capped upside attempts since early October. Above here, the target is the YTD high, at 0.8750.

The triangle bottom, at the 0.8670 area, and October 14, 16 lows, at 0.8660, are the nearest support levels. Further down, the September 11 and 15 lows at 0.8635 and the August 10 low at 0.8610 would come to focus.

Pound Sterling Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Euro.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.10%0.43%-0.09%-0.01%0.02%0.00%0.03%
EUR-0.10%0.32%-0.19%-0.11%-0.09%-0.07%-0.07%
GBP-0.43%-0.32%-0.51%-0.43%-0.41%-0.39%-0.38%
JPY0.09%0.19%0.51%0.08%0.12%0.12%0.14%
CAD0.00%0.11%0.43%-0.08%0.03%0.04%0.04%
AUD-0.02%0.09%0.41%-0.12%-0.03%0.02%0.01%
NZD-0.01%0.07%0.39%-0.12%-0.04%-0.02%0.00%
CHF-0.03%0.07%0.38%-0.14%-0.04%-0.01%-0.01%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD drops below 1.1600 as US Dollar gathers strength

EUR/USD drops below 1.1600 as US Dollar gathers strength

EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.1600 on Wednesday after posting losses for three consecutive days. Easing concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict helps the US Dollar preserve its strength and makes it difficult for the pair to stage a rebound.

GBP/USD extends losses below 1.3350 after UK inflation data

GBP/USD extends losses below 1.3350 after UK inflation data

GBP/USD stays on the back foot and falls toward 1.3300 on Wednesday. The selling pressure surrounding Pound Sterling following the softer-than-forecast September inflation data and the broad-based US Dollar strength force the pair to continue to push lower.

Gold extends correction, trades dangerously close to $4,000

Gold extends correction, trades dangerously close to $4,000

Following a recovery attempt in the early European session, Gold turns south and falls toward $4,000 on Wednesday, losing more than 2% on a daily basis. Easing geopolitical tensions and profit-taking after the record-setting rally seem to be weighing heavily on XAU/USD.

Analysts compare Bitcoin to the Soybean crash, predict sharp moves ahead

Analysts compare Bitcoin to the Soybean crash, predict sharp moves ahead

Bitcoin (BTC) is down 5% so far this month, failing to extend the six-year streak of “Uptober.” Analyst Peter Brandt notes that the BTC price movement mirrors the Soybean price ahead of its 1977 crash, when it declined 50% in value, while analyst Francis Hunt highlights a difference in the structure

Gold and Silver reset: What it means for long-term investors in miners

Gold and Silver reset: What it means for long-term investors in miners

Gold and Silver prices have pulled back sharply, and mining stocks have felt it even more. That’s typical, since miners’ profits swing with both metal prices and costs.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe decline as whales stay wary

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe decline as whales stay wary

The blue chip meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), fail to extend the recovery run from Monday as the broader cryptocurrency market takes a hit.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers