EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Technical setup neutral as pair trades between key moving averages

The Euro (EUR) holds steady against the British Pound (GBP) on Tuesday, with EUR/GBP oscillating within its familiar range as traders remain on the sidelines amid a lack of fresh catalysts, with attention gradually shifting toward next week’s monetary policy meetings from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE).

At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading around 0.8738, edging modestly higher after hitting a daily low of 0.8720 earlier in the day.

From a technical perspective, the daily chart shows price action stabilising above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 0.8713, reinforcing a mild upward bias.

However, the 50-day SMA, which aligns with the former support zone now acting as resistance around 0.8750-0.8755, continues to cap immediate upside and keep the cross largely range-bound.

A decisive break above this barrier would help restore bullish momentum and pave the way for a move toward 0.8865, the year-to-date peak and the strongest level since April 2023.

On the downside, a daily close below the 100-day SMA would expose the next support at 0.8670, followed by the 0.8600 psychological handle.

Momentum indicators remain soft, with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) holding below zero while its contracting negative histogram points to easing bearish pressure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42, signalling subdued momentum in the near term.