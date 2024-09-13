EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Selling pressure resumes and buyers give up the 20-day SMA

- The negative outlook remains, RSI and MACD suggest bearish momentum.
- The multiple rejections by the 20-day SMA suggest that the buyer’s traction is too weak.
- A break from above mentioned average would improve the outlook.
In Friday's session, the EUR/GBP pair fell slightly by 0.15% to 0.8435, showcasing a negative technical outlook. Bears continue to drive the pair lower, reinforcing the overall bearish trend while buyers continue to struggle to conquer the 20-day Simple Moving Average..
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 44, within negative territory, with a mildly declining slope, signifying weakening buying momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram is displaying decreasing red bars, indicating a decline in selling pressure. This mixed outlook suggests that the selling forces are steady while buying force is losing momentum.
The EUR/GBP pair has been consolidating within a narrow range for the past few trading sessions, fluctuating between 0.8425 and 0.8450. This consolidation is indicative of a lack of clear directional bias in the near term. If the pair manages to break below the immediate support level of 0.8425, it could potentially target 0.8410 and 0.8400. Conversely, a break above 0.8450 (20-day SMA)could open up further upside potential above 0.8470.
EUR/GBP Daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.1100 as USD struggles to rebound
EUR/USD builds on Thursday's gains and trades in positive territory near 1.1100 in the American session on Friday. The US Dollar struggles to hold its ground despite the upbeat consumer sentiment data for September, allowing the pair to stretch higher.
GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.3150 on improving risk mood
GBP/USD edges higher toward the 1.3150 area in the second half of the day on Friday. The improving risk mood, as reflected by rising US stock indexes, makes it difficult for the USD to find demand and supports the pair heading into the weekend.
Gold climbs to new record-high above $2,580
Gold preserves its bullish momentum and trades near $2,580 after setting a new record-high slightly above this level. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red below 3.7% as markets reassess the odds of a large Fed rate cut, helping XAU/USD push higher.
Crypto Today: WazirX exploiter moves nearly $12 million Ether to new address, Bitcoin, ETH post gains
Bitcoin trades above $58,000 at the time of writing, adding 2% to its value this week. Ethereum hovers around $2,300 as WazirX exchange exploiter moves 5,000 Ether to a new wallet address and a crypto mixer.
European Central Bank widely expected to cut interest rates in September
The European Central Bank is expected to cut key rates by 25 bps at the September policy meeting. ECB President Christine Lagarde’s presser and updated economic forecasts will be closely scrutinized for fresh policy cues.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.