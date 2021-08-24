EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Sellers lookout for more downside below 0.8550

- EUR/GBP prints minute gains on Tuesday in the Asian trading session.
- Probable downside if price decisively moves beyond 0.8550.
- Momentum oscillators hold onto the oversold zone with a bearish sentiment.
EUR/GBP continues to grind shallow price movement on Tuesday tracing the previous session’s lull performance.
At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8558, up 0.04% for the day.
EUR/GBP daily chart
On the daily chart, the EUR/GBP cross has been trading lower since the high made on July 20 around 0.8669. The price recovered from the low made on August 10 near 0.8450.
A sustained move below the intraday low would meet the 0.8540 horizontal support level.
In doing so, EUR/GBP bears would then make a way to reach the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.8518.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in the oversold zone. Any downtick in the MACD would prompt bears to retest the 0.8490 horizontal support level.
Alternatively, if price moves higher, in that case, the first upside target emerges at the 0.8580 horizontal resistance level.
Next, the bulls would aim at the 0.8610 horizontal resistance level followed by the high made on July 21 at 0.8658.
EUR/GBP additional levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.856
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.856
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8516
|Daily SMA50
|0.8549
|Daily SMA100
|0.8592
|Daily SMA200
|0.871
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8594
|Previous Daily Low
|0.855
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8591
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8484
|Previous Monthly High
|0.867
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8567
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8577
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8542
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8525
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8499
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8585
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8611
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8628
EUR/USD aims higher towards 1.1750 amid US dollar weakness
EUR/USD recovers last week’s losses, rose 0.38% and finished the NY session at 1.1746. A positive market sentiment caused by Fed’s Robert Kaplan “dovish” remarks, and China reporting zero local covid cases. The US dollar began the week on the wrong foot, losing 0.50%.
GBP/USD: Bulls attack key Fibonacci retracement level above 1.3700
GBP/USD bulls take a breather around 1.3720, after the biggest daily jump in six weeks, amid the initial Asia session on Tuesday. In doing so, the cable pair battles a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of July 20–30 upside.
Bitcoin to reach $59,600 within a month
Bitcoin is surfing on a favorable tailwind in the markets with risk at the beginning of this week adding fuel to its rally. Buyers are in control, and a trend line is still very much in play as support. $51,155 acts as resistance. Once beyond, Bitcoin could be on a tear.
Will Jackson Hole become a dovish event?
Chair of Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, speaking on the economic outlook at the upcoming central bank’s Jackson Hole economic symposium, will dominate market direction. Fed officials appear on track to begin reversing their easy-money policies later this year.