EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Sellers flirt with 200-SMA to remain above 0.8600

- EUR/GBP wobbles around the key SMA, dropped recently.
- Downbeat Momentum indicator signals, pending confirmation of ‘double-top’ test bears.
Despite staying near a two-week low, EUR/GBP bears are cautious as the quote prints 0.8635 figures on the chart while heading into Thursday’s European open. In doing so, the cross-currency pair prints a corrective pullback from the 200-SMA level amid a sluggish Momentum line.
Not only 200-SMA level of 0.8628 but a one-month-old ascending trend line near 0.8600 and April 19 bottom surrounding 0.8588 also question EUR/GBP seller’s ruling.
It should, however, be noted that the pair’s sustained break of 0.8588 will confirm the ‘double top’ bearish chart pattern and can probe the previous month’s low near 0.8470.
Meanwhile, late April lows near 0.8675 seem to lure short-term EUR/GBP buyers before pushing them to the 0.8720 hurdle.
Also acting as the upside filter, beyond 0.8720, is the early February low ear 0.8740.
It's worth noting that the pair's latest moves could be traced to upbeat German Factory Orders for March as well as cautious sentiment ahead of Eurozone Retail Sales and the BOE, not to forget local elections in the UK.
EUR/GBP four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8635
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.8636
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8673
|Daily SMA50
|0.8621
|Daily SMA100
|0.875
|Daily SMA200
|0.8893
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8652
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8624
|Previous Weekly High
|0.872
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8674
|Previous Monthly High
|0.872
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8472
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8634
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8641
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8622
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8609
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8594
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.865
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8665
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8679
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.2000 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is pressuring the downside around 1.2000, looking to test two-week lows of 1.1986, as the US dollar has caught a fresh bid-wave amid worsening market mood. Macroeconomic divergence continues to weigh on the euro. Lagarde’s speech, US Jobless Claims awaited.
GBP/USD tackles 1.39, Scottish election, BOE to offer ‘Super Thursday’
GBP/USD holds lower ground around 1.3900 ahead of key UK events. Fishing row with France escalates. Scottish Referendum is the key amid current political tensions. BOE is likely to unveil economic optimism in QIR but any disappointment can hit the cable hard.
Gold stays on the way to $1,800, shrugs off China-led jitters
Gold (XAU/USD) reverses the pullback from an intraday high while picking up the bids to $1,790. The yellow metal rises for the second consecutive day as US Treasury yields and the USD are yet to respond to the latest challenges to the risk sentiment.
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC eyes 22% advance to test its all-time high
Litecoin price surged 16% over the last 24-hours, indicating an uptick in bullish momentum. A minor retracement to the weekly demand zone extending from $217 to $304 will most likely propel LTC to an all-time high at $420. On-chain metrics hint at increased interest among investors over the last couple of weeks.
BOE Preview: Three reasons why Super Thursday could become a sterling suffer-fest
A shot in the arm from vaccines and a second one from the Bank of England? That is what sterling bulls may have in mind ahead of "Super Thursday" – when the BOE publishes its quarterly report in addition to announcing its rate decision.