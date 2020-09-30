EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Refreshes session low, downside seems limited

- EUR/GBP witnessed a modest intraday pullback from a short-term descending trend-line.
- The set-up favours bulls and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.
- Hence, any meaningful slide is more likely to remain limited near the 61.8% Fibo. level.
The EUR/GBP cross struggled to preserve its early gains to the 0.9155 region and retreated around 45 pips from weekly tops, hitting fresh session lows in the last hour.
The intraday uptick faltered ahead of a resistance marked by a descending trend-line, extending from multi-week tops touched on September 11th. The cross now seems to have stabilised around the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 0.8866-0.9292 recent positive move.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart – though have eased from higher levels – are yet to confirm any intraday bearish bias. This coupled with bullish oscillators on the daily chart support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels.
Hence, any subsequent pullback to the 0.9100 round-figure mark might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 50% Fibo. level support, around the 0.9075 region. This, in turn, should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
On the flip side, bulls might need to wait for a sustained move beyond the mentioned trend-line resistance before positioning for any further gains. The EUR/GBP cross might then aim to surpass the 23.6% Fibo. level and the 0.9200 round-figure mark.
EUR/GBP 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9127
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|0.9129
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.911
|Daily SMA50
|0.9057
|Daily SMA100
|0.9021
|Daily SMA200
|0.8842
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9146
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9062
|Previous Weekly High
|0.922
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9113
|Previous Monthly High
|0.907
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8909
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9114
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9094
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9079
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9029
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8996
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9163
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9196
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9246
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured towards 1.17 amid upbeat ADP NFP
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.17, pressured as the market mood has soured following the chaotic US presidential debate. ADP´s private'sector jobs report beat estimates with 749K jobs gained in September.
GBP/USD bounces from daily lows as mood improves
GBP/USD bounced to trade around 1.2850 as the better performance of equities post-US data weigh on the greenback. UK GDP was upgraded to -19.8% in the final read for Q2 and markets are awaiting Brexit developments.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1885 region
Gold edged lower through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower of its daily trading range, around the $1885 region.
Presidential Debate: Stocks set to suffer on Trump's refusal to accept the results
President Trump and rival Biden clashed in a chaotic shouting match. Biden's initial lack of sharpness may boost tighten the elections. Trump's refusal to accept the result and embrace of white supremacists increase the chance of violence.
WTI: Teasing a pennant breakdown, eyes $38 mark ahead of EIA
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is looking to extend Tuesday’s sell-off, as bears gear up for a test of the $38 level amid broad risk-aversion and a potential bear pennant breakdown on the hourly chart.