EUR/GBP takes the bids to refresh intraday low after snapping two-day downtrend.

Convergence of 200-EMA, immediate descending trend line guards recovery moves.

50% Fibonacci retracement appears the key support for bears to watch.

EUR/GBP bulls struggle to retake control as the cross-currency pair renews intraday high near 0.8785 heading into Friday’s European session.

In doing so, the quote jostles with the 200-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and a downward-sloping resistance line from Wednesday, close to the 0.8785-90 hurdle.

It’s worth noting that the receding bearish bias of the MACD and the RSI (14) attempt to regain the 50 level keeps the EUR/GBP buyers hopeful.

Also luring the EUR/GBP bulls could be the cross-currency pair’s bounce off the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of December 01, 2022, to January 13, 2023 upside, close to 0.8720.

Hence, the quote’s one more attempt to break the two-week-old resistance line, around 0.8840 by the press time, can’t be ruled out. Following that, a run-up to the monthly peak of 0.8897 becomes imminent.

Meanwhile, the EUR/GBP pair’s fresh weakness remains unimportant till it stays beyond the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.8722.

In a case where EUR/GBP remains bearish past 0.8720, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, also known as the golden ratio, could act as the last defense of the buyers around 0.8680.

Overall, EUR/GBP is likely to witness further recovery but the bulls are far from retaking control.

EUR/GBP: Four-hour chart

Trend: Corrective bounce expected