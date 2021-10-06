EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Rebound remains elusive below 0.8530

- EUR/GBP recovers from a three-week low, grinds higher of late.
- Two-month-old previous support line questions the bullish impulse.
- Sellers need downside break of horizontal support from late July.
EUR/GBP seesaws around intraday high of 0.8517, extending the bounce off mid-September lows, tested the previous day, during the pre-European session on Wednesday.
Even so, the cross-currency pair remains below the support-turned-resistance line from August 10 surrounding 0.8530, broke on Tuesday, amid bearish MACD.
That said, the pair sellers can remain hopeful until the quote stays below 0.8530, a break of which will direct the quote towards the early August month’s swing high near 0.8560.
However, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April-August downside and 200-DMA, respectively near 0.8615 and 0.8635, will be tough challenges for the EUR/GBP bulls.
Alternatively, pullback moves may revisit a horizontal support line from late July, near the 0.85020 threshold, before challenging the yearly bottom of 0.8450.
Overall, EUR/GBP remains pressured despite the latest corrective pullback.
EUR/GBP: daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8517
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.8509
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8562
|Daily SMA50
|0.8548
|Daily SMA100
|0.8566
|Daily SMA200
|0.8641
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8545
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8503
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8658
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8526
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8658
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8519
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8529
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8493
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8477
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8451
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8535
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8561
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8577
