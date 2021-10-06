EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Rebound remains elusive below 0.8530

  • EUR/GBP recovers from a three-week low, grinds higher of late.
  • Two-month-old previous support line questions the bullish impulse.
  • Sellers need downside break of horizontal support from late July.

EUR/GBP seesaws around intraday high of 0.8517, extending the bounce off mid-September lows, tested the previous day, during the pre-European session on Wednesday.

Even so, the cross-currency pair remains below the support-turned-resistance line from August 10 surrounding 0.8530, broke on Tuesday, amid bearish MACD.

That said, the pair sellers can remain hopeful until the quote stays below 0.8530, a break of which will direct the quote towards the early August month’s swing high near 0.8560.

However, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April-August downside and 200-DMA, respectively near 0.8615 and 0.8635, will be tough challenges for the EUR/GBP bulls.

Alternatively, pullback moves may revisit a horizontal support line from late July, near the 0.85020 threshold, before challenging the yearly bottom of 0.8450.

Overall, EUR/GBP remains pressured despite the latest corrective pullback.

EUR/GBP: daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8517
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 0.8509
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8562
Daily SMA50 0.8548
Daily SMA100 0.8566
Daily SMA200 0.8641
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8545
Previous Daily Low 0.8503
Previous Weekly High 0.8658
Previous Weekly Low 0.8526
Previous Monthly High 0.8658
Previous Monthly Low 0.8501
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8519
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8529
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8493
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8477
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8451
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8535
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8561
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8577

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD looks to yearly low under 1.1600, EU/US data, debt ceiling in focus

EUR/USD looks to yearly low under 1.1600, EU/US data, debt ceiling in focus

EUR/USD stays depressed around 1.1590, extending Tuesday’s losses heading into the European session on Wednesday. The major currency pair takes clues from the firmer US dollar to direct bears towards the yearly low marked the last week.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD eases below 1.3650 ahead of key US data

GBP/USD eases below 1.3650 ahead of key US data

GBP/USD is closing in on 1.3600, stalling its four-day recovery momentum amid risk-off mood. The US dollar is benefiting from dour mood and the advance in the Treasury yields, as surging energy costs and US debt ceiling woes continue to weigh on the investor sentiment. Renewed Brexit concerns also add to the downside in the cable.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Why looks vulnerable below $1750? US ADP in focus

Gold: Why looks vulnerable below $1750? US ADP in focus

Gold price keeps the red, as Treasury yields drive the US dollar higher ahead of ADP. Surging energy cost, Fed’s tapering calls and China worries weigh on risk appetite. Gold price needs acceptance below $1748 to seek additional downside.

Gold News

Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu price can rally another 100% if it can overcome this barrier

Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu price can rally another 100% if it can overcome this barrier

Shiba Inu price has been highly giving to its holders as it nearly tripled in value over the past week. While this run-up might be eye-popping, SHIB can embark on another 100% upswing if it can breach a significant barrier.

Read more

US ADP Employment Change Preview: Yes, its all about the Fed

US ADP Employment Change Preview: Yes, its all about the Fed

The Federal Reserve has promised a bond taper before the end of the year. There are two FOMC meetings left in 2021, November 3 and December 15. A strong September payroll report, after August’s disappointment, would help cement that announcement for November. 

Read more

