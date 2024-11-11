EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Pair drops again, nears multi-year lows

- EUR/GBP declined 0.27% on Monday to near 0.8270, its lowest since March 2022.
- The EUR/GBP pair remains in a strong downtrend, extending its losses over the past five trading days.
- The RSI indicator is showing that selling pressure is rising, while the MACD indicator also indicates a bearish momentum.
The EUR/GBP pair fell on Monday, extending its losses and approaching multi-year lows. The decline continues a five-day downward trend, with the pair reaching 0.8270 on Monday after a 0.27% drop. Technical indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) point to bearish conditions, with selling pressure rising and overall momentum biased to the downside.
In the technical analysis, the RSI is at 38 and trending down, indicating rising selling pressure. The MACD histogram is below zero and red, further emphasizing the bearish momentum. Within the price action sphere, EUR/GBP has support levels at 0.8250, 0.8230, and 0.8210, and resistance levels at 0.8330, 0.8370, and 0.8390. These levels can provide guidance for potential trading opportunities.
The EUR/GBP pair continues to trade under bearish pressure, extending its downtrend and reaching multi-year lows since March 2022. Technical indicators, such as the RSI and MACD, indicate that selling pressure is escalating, while the extended losing streak and recent decline suggest that the trend is likely to persist.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to seven-month lows near 1.0640
Market chatter around US tariffs on Europe in combination with political concerns in Germany continue to hurt the sentiment around the single currency, dragging EUR/USD to new lows near 1.0640 at the beginning of the week.
GBP/USD weakens further to multi-week lows around 1.2860
Following the increasing selling pressure in the risk-associated universe, GBP/USD accelerates its losses and revisits the area of three-month lows in the 1.2860-1.2850 band, always amidst a strong start to the week in the US Dollar.
Gold nears $2,600 amid persistent USD demand
The selling pressure in Gold prices now gathers extra steam and drags the yellow metal to the proximity of the key $2,600 mark per ounce troy on Monday, or fresh vive-week lows, always on the back of the intense rebound in the US Dollar.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC pops above $82,000, setting new all-time high
Bitcoin trades around $82,000 on Monday, having reached a new all-time high of $82,471 earlier in the day and extending last week’s 17% rally. Optimism in crypto markets is widespread after the victory of crypto-friendly candidate Donald Trump in the US presidential election.
Five fundamentals: Fallout from the US election, inflation, and a timely speech from Powell stand out Premium
What a week – the US election lived up to their hype, at least when it comes to market volatility. There is no time to rest, with politics, geopolitics, and economic data promising more volatility ahead.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.