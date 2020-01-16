EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Monthly support trendline checks sellers

- EUR/GBP pulls back from a three-week high.
- Bearish MACD, failures to take-out 0.8600 keep sellers on alert.
- The year-start low will be in focus after the trendline breaks.
EUR/GBP drops to 0.8545 ahead of the European session on Thursday. The pair’s repeated failures to break 0.8600 seem to be a test by the upward sloping trend line since December 13.
Hence, sellers will look for entry below the said support line, at 0.8520 now. In doing so, the monthly low near 0.8420 will return to the charts.
If the Bears keep dominating after 0.8420, December month bottom close to 0.8275 will be on their radars.
On the upside, pair’s successful trading above 0.8600 enables buyers to aim for the late-October top near 0.8680 ahead of targeting the Christmas-day spike around 0.8755/60.
EUR/GBP four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8546
|Today Daily Change
|-13 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|0.8559
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8528
|Daily SMA50
|0.8519
|Daily SMA100
|0.8666
|Daily SMA200
|0.8782
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8579
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8538
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8546
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8455
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8756
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8276
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8563
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8553
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8538
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8517
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8496
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8579
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8621
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovering near weekly peak, eyes US Retail Sales
EUR/USD remains mildly bid near 1.1150 heading into the European trading this Thursday. The upside is favored if treasury yields extend Wednesday's drop. Later in the day, the focus will be on US Retail Sales release.
GBP/USD registers three-day winning streak amid Brexit drama
GBP/USD keeps its bid tone intact near 1.3050 ahead of the London open on Thursday. The pair benefits from the US dollar (USD) weakness and ignores downbeat UK fundamentals that boosted the odds for a BOE rate cut and negated the Brexit optimism.
Forex Today: Kiwi strongest amid post-trade deal cautious optimism; eyes on US Retail Sales
Cautious optimism emerged as the main underlying theme in the Asian session, despite the conclusion of the historic US-China phase one trade deal. The Kiwi outperformed amid better New Zealand’s fundamentals that led the gains in most Asian currencies.
Gold: Flag breakout suggests scope for a rise to $1,562
Gold is again looking north and could challenge resistance at $1,562. The yellow metal 0.64% and closed at $1,556 on Wednesday, confirming a bull flag breakout on the daily line chart. The pattern indicates the pullback from recent highs has ended.
USD/JPY consolidates below 110.00 amid cautious optimism post-trade deal
USD/JPY is consolidating in a narrow range just below the 110 handle, as the Asian traders assess the implications of the US-China phase one trade deal while the yen finds support from upbeat Japanese macro data released earlier on Thursday.