EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Monthly support trendline checks sellers

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/GBP pulls back from a three-week high.
  • Bearish MACD, failures to take-out 0.8600 keep sellers on alert.
  • The year-start low will be in focus after the trendline breaks.

EUR/GBP drops to 0.8545 ahead of the European session on Thursday. The pair’s repeated failures to break 0.8600 seem to be a test by the upward sloping trend line since December 13.

Hence, sellers will look for entry below the said support line, at 0.8520 now. In doing so, the monthly low near 0.8420 will return to the charts.

If the Bears keep dominating after 0.8420, December month bottom close to 0.8275 will be on their radars.

On the upside, pair’s successful trading above 0.8600 enables buyers to aim for the late-October top near 0.8680 ahead of targeting the Christmas-day spike around 0.8755/60.

EUR/GBP four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8546
Today Daily Change -13 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.15%
Today daily open 0.8559
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8528
Daily SMA50 0.8519
Daily SMA100 0.8666
Daily SMA200 0.8782
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8579
Previous Daily Low 0.8538
Previous Weekly High 0.8546
Previous Weekly Low 0.8455
Previous Monthly High 0.8756
Previous Monthly Low 0.8276
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8563
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8553
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8538
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8517
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8496
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8579
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.86
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8621

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovering near weekly peak, eyes US Retail Sales

EUR/USD hovering near weekly peak, eyes US Retail Sales

EUR/USD remains mildly bid near 1.1150 heading into the European trading this Thursday. The upside is favored if treasury yields extend Wednesday's drop. Later in the day, the focus will be on US Retail Sales release.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD registers three-day winning streak amid Brexit drama

GBP/USD registers three-day winning streak amid Brexit drama

GBP/USD keeps its bid tone intact near 1.3050 ahead of the London open on Thursday. The pair benefits from the US dollar (USD) weakness and ignores downbeat UK fundamentals that boosted the odds for a BOE rate cut and negated the Brexit optimism.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Kiwi strongest amid post-trade deal cautious optimism; eyes on US Retail Sales

Forex Today: Kiwi strongest amid post-trade deal cautious optimism; eyes on US Retail Sales

Cautious optimism emerged as the main underlying theme in the Asian session, despite the conclusion of the historic US-China phase one trade deal. The Kiwi outperformed amid better New Zealand’s fundamentals that led the gains in most Asian currencies. 

Read more

Gold: Flag breakout suggests scope for a rise to $1,562

Gold: Flag breakout suggests scope for a rise to $1,562

Gold is again looking north and could challenge resistance at $1,562. The yellow metal 0.64% and closed at $1,556 on Wednesday, confirming a bull flag breakout on the daily line chart. The pattern indicates the pullback from recent highs has ended.

Gold News

USD/JPY consolidates below 110.00 amid cautious optimism post-trade deal

USD/JPY consolidates below 110.00 amid cautious optimism post-trade deal

USD/JPY is consolidating in a narrow range just below the 110 handle, as the Asian traders assess the implications of the US-China phase one trade deal while the yen finds support from upbeat Japanese macro data released earlier on Thursday. 

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures