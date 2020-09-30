EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Mildly bid inside 13-day-old falling channel

- EUR/GBP stays on the front foot, eyes weekly high of 0.9145 flashed the previous day.
- Further upside expected as recovery moves regain 200-bar SMA support amid bullish MACD.
- Channel’s support, August 31 low also challenge the sellers.
EUR/GBP rises to 0.9140, up 0.11% intraday, before the European traders take over Wednesday’s market moves. The pair refreshed the weekly high on Tuesday while keeping its U-turn from 200-bar SMA. Hence, a descending channel formation since September 11 gains the bulls’ attention.
However, a clear break above the channel’s upper line, at 0.9175 now, becomes necessary for EUR/GBP buyers to refresh the monthly top near 0.9291.
Also acting as additional upside filters could be September 23 high near 0.9220 and the 0.9300 threshold.
Alternatively, a downside break below the 200-bar SMA level of 0.9061 may bounce off the mentioned channel’s support, currently around 0.9011.
Should the EUR/GBP sellers refrain from respecting the 0.9011 support level, the 0.9000 psychological magnet and August 31 high of 0.8966 may lure them.
EUR/GBP four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9139
|Today Daily Change
|10 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|0.9129
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.911
|Daily SMA50
|0.9057
|Daily SMA100
|0.9021
|Daily SMA200
|0.8842
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9146
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9062
|Previous Weekly High
|0.922
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9113
|Previous Monthly High
|0.907
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8909
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9114
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9094
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9079
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9029
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8996
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9163
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9196
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9246
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
