EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Mildly bid inside 13-day-old falling channel

EUR/GBP stays on the front foot, eyes weekly high of 0.9145 flashed the previous day.

Further upside expected as recovery moves regain 200-bar SMA support amid bullish MACD.

Channel’s support, August 31 low also challenge the sellers.

EUR/GBP rises to 0.9140, up 0.11% intraday, before the European traders take over Wednesday’s market moves. The pair refreshed the weekly high on Tuesday while keeping its U-turn from 200-bar SMA. Hence, a descending channel formation since September 11 gains the bulls’ attention.

However, a clear break above the channel’s upper line, at 0.9175 now, becomes necessary for EUR/GBP buyers to refresh the monthly top near 0.9291.

Also acting as additional upside filters could be September 23 high near 0.9220 and the 0.9300 threshold.

Alternatively, a downside break below the 200-bar SMA level of 0.9061 may bounce off the mentioned channel’s support, currently around 0.9011.

Should the EUR/GBP sellers refrain from respecting the 0.9011 support level, the 0.9000 psychological magnet and August 31 high of 0.8966 may lure them.

EUR/GBP four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish