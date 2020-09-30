EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Mildly bid inside 13-day-old falling channel

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/GBP stays on the front foot, eyes weekly high of 0.9145 flashed the previous day.
  • Further upside expected as recovery moves regain 200-bar SMA support amid bullish MACD.
  • Channel’s support, August 31 low also challenge the sellers.

EUR/GBP rises to 0.9140, up 0.11% intraday, before the European traders take over Wednesday’s market moves. The pair refreshed the weekly high on Tuesday while keeping its U-turn from 200-bar SMA. Hence, a descending channel formation since September 11 gains the bulls’ attention.

However, a clear break above the channel’s upper line, at 0.9175 now, becomes necessary for EUR/GBP buyers to refresh the monthly top near 0.9291.

Also acting as additional upside filters could be September 23 high near 0.9220 and the 0.9300 threshold.

Alternatively, a downside break below the 200-bar SMA level of 0.9061 may bounce off the mentioned channel’s support, currently around 0.9011.

Should the EUR/GBP sellers refrain from respecting the 0.9011 support level, the 0.9000 psychological magnet and August 31 high of 0.8966 may lure them.

EUR/GBP four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9139
Today Daily Change 10 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.11%
Today daily open 0.9129
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.911
Daily SMA50 0.9057
Daily SMA100 0.9021
Daily SMA200 0.8842
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9146
Previous Daily Low 0.9062
Previous Weekly High 0.922
Previous Weekly Low 0.9113
Previous Monthly High 0.907
Previous Monthly Low 0.8909
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9114
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9094
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9079
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9029
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8996
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9163
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9196
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9246

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

