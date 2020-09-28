EUR/GBP Price Analysis: MACD flashes early signals for sellers

- EUR/GBP struggles to keep recovery moves from 0.9100, drops for the fourth day in a row.
- MACD turns bearish for the first time in three weeks.
- Short-term symmetrical triangle restricts immediate moves.
EUR/GBP prints mild losses of 0.12% while staying depressed around 0.9110 during the pre-European trading on Monday. While a triangle formation since September 09 questions the pair’s immediate moves, bearish MACD signals favor the sellers.
As a result, a daily closing below the triangle’s support line, currently around 0.9100 becomes necessary to confirm the further weakness of EUR/GBP.
Following that, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the early month’s upside, respectively around 0.9075 and 0.9025, could please the bears ahead of 0.8930 and the monthly low of 0.8866.
In a case where EUR/GBP keeps its daily closing beyond the 21-day EMA level of 0.91118, intraday buyers may aim for 0.9145/50 resistances.
However, a falling trend line from September 11, at 0.9190 now, could keep the bulls chained afterward.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9112
|Today Daily Change
|-12 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|0.9124
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9091
|Daily SMA50
|0.9054
|Daily SMA100
|0.9015
|Daily SMA200
|0.8836
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9168
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9119
|Previous Weekly High
|0.922
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9113
|Previous Monthly High
|0.907
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8909
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9138
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.915
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9105
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9087
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9056
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9155
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9187
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9205
Forex Weekly Outlook: Investors eye UK GDP, eurozone inflation
The US dollar enjoyed strong gains against the major currencies last week. Will the greenback’s rally continue? Inflation and GDP releases are this week’s highlights. BOE Bailey was forced to do some damage control last week.
