EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Lowest weekly close since August does not mean much for the pound

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Pound is about to end the week higher against the euro, significantly away from the top.
  • EUR/GBP still in a bearish trend after failing to break key support.

The EUR/GBP is about to post another weekly loss and the lowest close since August. The sign from the weekly candle is not positive for the pound as it showed the close far from the lows.

The decline in EUR/GBP found support again around the 0.8850 and was followed by a sharp rebound to 0.9000 that lost momentum on Friday. The short-term outlook favors some consolidation ahead.

The 0.8850 area continues to be the key support. A break lower would clear the way to more losses. The next area to watch here stands around 0.8815/25, the convergence of the 55 and 100-week moving averages.

The bias still favors the downside despite the recovery of the euro. A firm break above 0.9060/70 would negate the bearish perspective.

EUR/GBP Weekly chart

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8976
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 0.8999
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9024
Daily SMA50 0.9076
Daily SMA100 0.9049
Daily SMA200 0.8929
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9004
Previous Daily Low 0.8903
Previous Weekly High 0.9069
Previous Weekly Low 0.8946
Previous Monthly High 0.9162
Previous Monthly Low 0.8984
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8966
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8942
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8933
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8867
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8831
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9034
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.907
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9136

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD climbs above 1.18 amid improving market mood

EUR/USD climbs above 1.18 amid improving market mood

EUR/USD is advancing above 1.18 as the market mood improves, despite concerns about coronavirus. Eurozone GDP growth was marginally downgraded to 12.6% in the third quarter. US Consumer Sentiment missed estimates with 77 points.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD edging higher as Brexit, covid developments eyed

GBP/USD edging higher as Brexit, covid developments eyed

GBP/USD is trading above 1.3150, recovering. Brexit talks continue in London and a breakthrough is still awaited. Coronavirus figures are also eyed. BOE Governor Bailey is scheduled to speak later in the day.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD closes in on critical resistance near $1,900

XAU/USD closes in on critical resistance near $1,900

Following Monday's sharp decline, the XAU/USD pair fluctuated in a relatively tight range and struggled to make a decisive move in either direction. However, the pair broke above its consolidation channel on Friday and rose to a four-day high of $1,896.90.

Gold news

What you need to know about the dollar in the post-vaccine announcement world

What you need to know about the dollar in the post-vaccine announcement world

November is shaping up as a month to remember, with the dramatic announcement of a coronavirus vaccine clashing with worrying disease developments. What does it mean for the dollar, gold, and stocks? How will central banks and governments move forward? 

Read more

WTI within a narrow range above $40.00 ahead of data

WTI within a narrow range above $40.00 ahead of data

Crude oil prices extend the weekly leg lower on Friday, although sellers have so far failed to drag prices below the $40.00 mark per barrel.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures