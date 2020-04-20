EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Firmer below key resistance area

EUR/GBP posts mild gains following Friday’s bullish candlestick formation.

61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 50/200-day SMA restrict immediate upside.

While justifying Friday’s bullish Doji, EUR/GBP rises 0.14% to 0.8711 ahead of the European open on Monday.

Even so, the pair stays below 0.8740/50 resistance confluence comprising 50-day and 200-day SMA as well as 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of February-March upside.

Hence, the current recovery moves are less likely to last longer unless providing a daily closing beyond 0.8750, which if happens could aim for April 07 top near 0.8865.

Alternatively, the pair’s declines below 0.8680 immediate support can divert sellers towards a 100-day SMA level near 0.8615 ahead of early-February high close to 0.8540.

EUR/GBP daily chart

Trend: Sideways