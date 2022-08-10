EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Eurozone bulls struggle around 50% Fibo at around 0.8460

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • A 50% Fibo retracement at 0.8463 is acting as a major barricade for the cross.
  • An establishment in a bullish range (60.00-80.00) by the RSI (14) indicates bullish momentum.
  • The 200-EMA is still untouched, however, the upside momentum warrants a break of the same.

The EUR/GBP pair is displaying wild swings as investors are reshuffling their positions ahead of the European session. The cross has remained in the 0.8443-0.8459 range after a modest rally from a low of 0.8410 recorded on Monday.

After a decent rally, the shared currency bulls are struggling to overstep the 50% Fibonacci retracement (which is placed from July 21 high at 0.8586 to the August 2 low at 0.8340) at 0.8463.

The cross has firmly established above the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.8422, which indicates that the short-term bull trend is intact. However, the 200-EMA is still above the asset prices at around 0.8467 and may get violated sooner.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00,w which indicates that upside momentum is intact.

A confident violation of the 50% Fibo retracement at 0.8463 will strengthen the shared currency bulls further and will drive the asset towards July 22 low at 0.8487, followed by the psychological resistance at 0.8500.

On the flip side, the pound bulls could drag the cross towards July 31 high at 0.8400 and August 1 low at 0.8352 if the asset drops below July 12 low at 0.8433.

EUR/GBP four-hour chart

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8456
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 0.8457
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8445
Daily SMA50 0.8515
Daily SMA100 0.8469
Daily SMA200 0.8442
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8462
Previous Daily Low 0.8428
Previous Weekly High 0.8453
Previous Weekly Low 0.834
Previous Monthly High 0.8679
Previous Monthly Low 0.8346
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8449
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8441
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8436
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8416
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8403
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8469
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8482
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8503

 

 

