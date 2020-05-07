EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Euro eyeing the 0.8800 figure vs. pound

By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/GBP is navigating within familiar ranges. 
  • EUR/GBP is slowly nearing the 0.8800 level. 
 

EUR/GBP four-hour chart 

 
EUR/GBP is confined within familiar ranges as the quote is trading below the 0.8800 level and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. However, this market has for now little to no directional bias while the overall bias remains bearish. Therefore a daily close below the 0.8700 figure can lead to further selling interest. Conversely, a break above the 0.8800 figure can see some more bullish traction.
 
 
Resistances: 0.8800, 0.8850, 0.8900
Support: 0.8700, 0.8650, 0.8700, 0.8600
 
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8769
Today Daily Change 0.0023
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 0.8746
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8738
Daily SMA50 0.8837
Daily SMA100 0.8653
Daily SMA200 0.8723
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8757
Previous Daily Low 0.8698
Previous Weekly High 0.8796
Previous Weekly Low 0.8671
Previous Monthly High 0.8911
Previous Monthly Low 0.8671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8734
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8721
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8711
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8675
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8652
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8769
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8792
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8828

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

