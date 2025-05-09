EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Euro drifts near 0.8500 as bearish pressure builds

Support levels are identified at 0.8470, 0.8461, and 0.8430. Resistance stands at 0.8483, 0.8497, and 0.8497. A sustained break below the immediate support zone could deepen the sell-off, while a move above resistance would be needed to challenge the prevailing bearish outlook .

The short-term moving averages add to the downside pressure. Both the 10-day Exponential and Simple Moving Averages are positioned above the current price and slope downward, reinforcing immediate resistance. Similarly, the 20-day Simple Moving Average remains above spot and trends lower, further capping recovery attempts. In contrast, the longer-term 100-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages sit well below current levels and continue to point upward, suggesting that broader structural support remains intact despite the short-term weakness.

Technically, the pair is flashing a bearish overall signal. The Relative Strength Index is neutral near 45, suggesting balanced momentum without immediate directional conviction. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence prints a clear sell signal, confirming the downside bias, while the Stochastic RSI Fast also holds neutral, reflecting a lack of short-term directional strength. Meanwhile, the Average Directional Index remains neutral, indicating that the bearish trend lacks significant strength at the moment.

The EUR/GBP pair edged lower on Friday, trading near the 0.8500 zone after the European session as selling pressure remained consistent. The pair settled within the middle of its daily range, reflecting cautious sentiment despite the broader bearish tone. Short-term signals continue to weigh on the pair, while longer-term moving averages offer a more supportive backdrop.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.