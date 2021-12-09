EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Eases from 10-week top but 200-DMA defends bulls

- EUR/GBP retreats from two-month tops, pressured around intraday low of late.
- Firmer Momentum, sustained break of 200-DMA directs bulls to multi-day-old resistance line.
- Fortnight-old support line adds to the downside filters.
EUR/GBP stays pressured around intraday low surrounding 0.8580, consolidating the biggest daily gains since late September. The cross-currency pair crossed the 200-DMA the previous day to mark a notable rally.
The latest pullback seems to direct the quote back to the aforementioned key SMA, near 0.8560 at the latest, but any further downside isn’t backed by an upward sloping Momentum line.
Even if the quote breaks the 200-DMA level of 0.8560, an ascending trend line from November 24, at 0.8510 by the press time, also challenges the EUR/GBP sellers.
In a case where the pair drops below 0.8510, the 0.8500 threshold and the monthly low of 0.8488 will probe the bears before directing them to August month’s bottom around 0.8450.
Meanwhile, further upside will aim for the 0.8600 round figure and then to the descending resistance line from late April, near 0.8630.
It’s worth noting that the EUR/GBP rally beyond 0.8630 will reverse the downtrend and propel the quote towards September’s high close to 0.8660.
EUR/GBP: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8581
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.8581
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8474
|Daily SMA50
|0.8485
|Daily SMA100
|0.8516
|Daily SMA200
|0.856
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8586
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8506
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8551
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8446
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8595
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8381
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8555
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8537
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.853
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8479
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8451
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8609
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8637
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8688
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
