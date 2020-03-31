EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Drops to near three-week lows, below mid-0.8800s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP remained depressed for the sixth straight session on Tuesday.
  • The technical set-up support prospects for an extension of the downfall.

The EUR/GBP cross extended its recent sharp pullback from multi-year tops and witnessed some follow-through selling for the sixth consecutive session.

The downtick, also marking its eighth day of a negative move in the previous nine, extended further below the 50% Fibonacci level of 0.8282-0.9500 upsurge.

This comes on the back of the recent break below a descending triangle on short-term charts and supports prospects for an extension of the bearish trajectory.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining negative momentum and further add credence to the pair's negative outlook.

Hence, a further near-term downfall, towards testing the 0.8800 mark en-route 1.8% Fibo. support near the 0.8740 region, now looks a distinct possibility.

However, oscillators on the 1-hourly chart are already flashing slightly oversold conditions and warrant some caution before placing aggressive bearish bets.

EUR/GBP 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8847
Today Daily Change -0.0049
Today Daily Change % -0.55
Today daily open 0.8896
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8976
Daily SMA50 0.8653
Daily SMA100 0.8583
Daily SMA200 0.8754
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8988
Previous Daily Low 0.8866
Previous Weekly High 0.9388
Previous Weekly Low 0.8905
Previous Monthly High 0.8644
Previous Monthly Low 0.8282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8913
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8942
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8845
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8795
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8723
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8967
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9038
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9089

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends slide to 1.0950 after US Consumer Confidence data

EUR/USD extends slide to 1.0950 after US Consumer Confidence data

EUR/USD edged lower in the early trading hours of the American session as the greenback preserved its strength after the key sentiment data from the US. The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index dropped to 120 in March from 132.6 but beat the market expectation of 110.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recaptures 1.24 in volatile end-of-quarter trading

GBP/USD recaptures 1.24 in volatile end-of-quarter trading

GBP/USD has surged above 1.24 in volatile end-of-quarter trading. The number of UK coronavirus deaths has climbed above 1,600 according to the latest figures. US Consumer Confidence dropped less than expected.

GBP/USD News

Cryptos at crossroads, three key scenarios

Cryptos at crossroads, three key scenarios

The crypto market has reached a key point that will set the scene for the future. The charts show significant structural resistance very close to current prices. Any price scenario is possible in the short term.

Read more

WTI targets the $22.00 mark on US-Russia deal hopes

WTI targets the $22.00 mark on US-Russia deal hopes

After plummeting to levels last seen nearly two decades ago near the $19.00 mark per barrel, prices of the WTI are seeing some respite and have so far regained the $21.00 level on Tuesday.

Oil News

Gold drops to multi-day lows, manages to hold above $1600 mark

Gold drops to multi-day lows, manages to hold above $1600 mark

Gold traded with a mild negative bid through the early European session and dropped to multi-day lows in the last hour, albeit has still managed to hold above the $1600 mark.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures