EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Downside seems likely as Pound strengthens on BoE Bailey’s hawkish guidance

- EUR/GBP is looking vulnerable above 0.8770 amid BoE Bailey’s hawkish guidance.
- The European Banking Authority cited that rising interest rates by the ECB are weighing on financial markets.
- A confident breakdown of the H&S pattern will result in downside momentum.
The EUR/GBP pair looks vulnerable near day’s low around 0.8770 in the early Asian session. The cross is expected to deliver sheer weakness as hawkish guidance from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey has underpinned the Pound Sterling. BoE Bailey reiterated on Monday that the central bank would continue to hike rates further if United Kingdom’s inflation remains persistent.
Financial instability inspired by the collapse of three mid-size United States banks and Swiss-second largest Credit Suisse is crossing boundaries. Jose Manuel Campa, Chairman of the European Banking Authority (EBA), warned in the German Handelsblatt newspaper, "The risks in the financial system remain very high." He further added, “Rising interest rates continued to weigh on financial markets”.
Going forward, the Euro will dance to the tunes of preliminary German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) (March) data, which will release on Thursday. According to the consensus, the annual German HICP will soften firmly to 7.5% from the former release of 9.3%.
EUR/GBP is on the verge of delivering a breakdown of the Head and Shoulder chart pattern formed on an hourly scale. The H&S chart pattern indicates a prolonged consolidation in which institutional investors transfer inventory to retail participants. The neckline of the chart pattern is plotted from March 22 low at 0.8772.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.8785 is acting as a barricade for the Euro bulls.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has slipped into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00. The absence of divergence and oversold signals indicate more weakness ahead.
A confident downside move below March 22 low at 0.8772 would deliver a breakdown of the H&S pattern and will drag the cross toward March 17 low at 0.8745 followed by March 15 low at 0.8718.
Alternatively, a decisive break above March 24 high at 0.8827 will drive the cross toward March 23 high at 0.8865 and the round-level resistance at 0.8900.
EUR/GBP hourly chart
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8776
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|0.8788
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8827
|Daily SMA50
|0.8831
|Daily SMA100
|0.878
|Daily SMA200
|0.869
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8814
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8776
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8866
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8728
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8979
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8755
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8791
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8771
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8755
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8733
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.881
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8831
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8848
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
