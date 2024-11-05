EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Consolidation on as the pair awaits directional cues

Overall, the technical indicators suggest that the EUR/GBP cross is in a neutral phase, with both bullish and bearish forces vying for control. A breakout from the current range between the 20 and 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) will provide further clarity on the cross's future direction. With some signs of bearish forces emerging, the 20-day SMA at 0.8350 might be set to recieve a visit in the near term.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55 indicating that buying pressure is declining as is in the positive area and has a mildly declining slope. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is green and decreasing, also suggesting that bullish momentum is waning.

The EUR/GBP cross has been exhibiting a sideways trend in recent trading sessions, consolidating within a narrow range. This consolidation phase is likely to continue until a decisive breakout occurs in either direction, providing further guidance on the cross's future trajectory. On Tuesday de cross mildly declined towards the 0.8380 area.

