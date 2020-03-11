EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Consolidates in a range near 200-DMA, around mid-0.8700s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP failed to capitalize on the post-BoE rate cut move to five-month tops.
  • The set-up seems tilted in favour of bulls and points to further near-term gains.

The EUR/GBP cross gained some intraday traction and spiked to fresh five-month tops, around mid-0.8800s, in reaction to the Bank of England's emergency rate cut on Wednesday.

However, the momentum faltered near a resistance marked by 50% Fibonacci level of the 0.9398-0.8276 downfall, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

Given that the cross finally seems to have found acceptance above the very important 200-day SMA, the bias seems tilted in favour of bulls and support prospects for additional gains.

However, technical indicators on the daily chart are on the verge of moving into overbought territory, which seemed to be the only factor holding traders from placing fresh bullish positions.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the mentioned barrier before positioning for a further appreciating move towards the 0.8900 round-figure mark.

Meanwhile, a sustained break below the recent daily closing lows support, near the 0.8640 region, might negate any bullish bias and pave the way for some near-term profit-taking slide.

EUR/GBP daily chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8752
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 0.8738
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.85
Daily SMA50 0.8491
Daily SMA100 0.8517
Daily SMA200 0.8741
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8782
Previous Daily Low 0.8681
Previous Weekly High 0.8746
Previous Weekly Low 0.8594
Previous Monthly High 0.8644
Previous Monthly Low 0.8282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8743
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8719
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8685
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8633
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8585
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8786
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8834
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8886

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.29 amid UK fiscal stimulus, BOE cut

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.29 amid UK fiscal stimulus, BOE cut

GBP/USD has recaptured 1.29 as the UK government presents fiscal stimulus and the BOE slashed rates to counter the fallout of the coronavirus crisis. The coordination pushes the pound higher.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD rises toward 1.1350 amid as dollar slides with coronavirus concerns

EUR/USD rises toward 1.1350 amid as dollar slides with coronavirus concerns

EUR/USD is recovering as the market mood sours again, with stocks and bond yields falling after Tuesday's rally. President Trump is yet to provide stimulus in face of the intensifying coronavirus crisis.

EUR/USD News

Forex Today: Dollar downed after Trump's “no show”, coronavirus headlines, government action eyed

Forex Today: Dollar downed after Trump's “no show”, coronavirus headlines, government action eyed

The see-saw continues, with markets and the dollar falling on Wednesday after surging on Tuesday. President Donald Trump failed to appear to a press conference where the potential fiscal stimulus was to be revealed. 

Read more

WTI: Recovery fizzles on coronavirus-led risk-off, EIA data in focus

WTI: Recovery fizzles on coronavirus-led risk-off, EIA data in focus

WTI fails to hold onto recovery gains from the multi-year low. Fears of coronavirus weighing on future demand, higher API build supersede upbeat signals from Russia. EIA data, COVID-19 headlines will be the key to watch.

Oil News

Gold: Steadily climbs to session tops, inching closer to $1670 level

Gold: Steadily climbs to session tops, inching closer to $1670 level

Gold regained some positive traction on Wednesday and for now, seems to have snapped two consecutive days of losing streak. The precious metal recovered a major part of the overnight slide to the $1642 support area.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures