EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Confined in a narrow range around mid-0.8900s

- EUR/GBP consolidated in a range below multi-week tops set on Thursday.
- The near-term technical set-up still seems tilted in favour of bullish traders.
The EUR/GBP cross extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early part of European trading session on Friday and held below eight-week tops set on Thursday.
The cross stalled its recent appreciating move near the key 0.9000 psychological mark. The mentioned level coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 0.9500-0.8671 fall and should now act as a key pivotal point for the pair's next leg of a directional move.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly charts have been drifting lower in the bearish territory and point to some weakness. However, bullish oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.
Hence, any subsequent slide towards the 0.8900 round-figure mark might still be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bullish positions. This, in turn, should help limit any meaningful fall near the 0.8875 support zone – 23.6% Fibo. level.
On the flip side, bulls are likely to wait for some follow-through buying above the 0.9000 mark before placing fresh bets. The cross might then accelerate the move towards the 0.9060-65 intermediate resistance en-route 50% Fibo. level near the 0.9100 round-figure mark.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8949
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|0.896
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8806
|Daily SMA50
|0.8874
|Daily SMA100
|0.8689
|Daily SMA200
|0.8703
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8946
|Previous Weekly High
|0.894
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8722
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8911
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8967
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8979
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8937
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8915
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8883
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8991
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9023
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9045
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
