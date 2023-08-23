EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Climbs after hitting YTD low below 0.8500, oscillates around 0.8540s

- EUR/GBP rebounds from a YTD low of 0.8492 to trade at 0.8542, gaining 0.28%, but remains below crucial moving averages.
- The intraday outlook is neutral; a daily close above the August 22 high of 0.8545 could signal a move toward 0.8600.
- Sellers could target the 0.8500 level if the pair closes below 0.8545; further downside is expected below that mark.
EUR/GBP currency pair is showing a neutral to downward bias as it hovers below both the 50 and 200-day Moving Averages (DMAs), according to the daily chart. Despite hitting a new year-to-date low of 0.8492, the pair saw buyers step in to reclaim the 0.8500 level, sparking a modest recovery towards the current exchange rate at around 0.8542, for a gain of 0.28%.
EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The EUR/GBP daily chart portrays the pair as neutral to downward biased, with the EUR/GBP standing below the 50 and 200-day Moving Averages (DMAs). It should be noted the EUR/GBP printed a new year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.8492, but buyers moved in and reclaimed the 0.8500 figure, spurring a recovery toward the 0.8540 area.
From an intraday perspective, the EUR/GBP hourly chart is neutral-biased, but it could turn upwards if the EUR/GBP achieves a daily close above the August 22 daily high of 0.8545. Once done, the EUR/GBP could test the 200-hour Moving Average (HMA) at 0.8561, followed by the current week’s high of 0.8565. A breach of the latter and the EUR/GBP could test the 0.8600.
Otherwise, if EUR/GBP registers a daily close below 0.8545, sellers could eye a test of the 0.8500 mark. Further downside is expected below that level.
EUR/GBP Price Action – Hourly chart
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8539
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|0.8518
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8586
|Daily SMA50
|0.8583
|Daily SMA100
|0.8653
|Daily SMA200
|0.8717
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8546
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8514
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8633
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8524
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8701
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8504
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8526
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8533
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8506
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8494
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8474
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8538
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8558
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.857
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
