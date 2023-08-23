EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Climbs after hitting YTD low below 0.8500, oscillates around 0.8540s

From an intraday perspective, the EUR/GBP hourly chart is neutral-biased, but it could turn upwards if the EUR/GBP achieves a daily close above the August 22 daily high of 0.8545. Once done, the EUR/GBP could test the 200-hour Moving Average (HMA) at 0.8561, followed by the current week’s high of 0.8565. A breach of the latter and the EUR/GBP could test the 0.8600.

The EUR/GBP daily chart portrays the pair as neutral to downward biased, with the EUR/GBP standing below the 50 and 200-day Moving Averages (DMAs). It should be noted the EUR/GBP printed a new year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.8492, but buyers moved in and reclaimed the 0.8500 figure, spurring a recovery toward the 0.8540 area.

