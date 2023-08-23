EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Climbs after hitting YTD low below 0.8500, oscillates around 0.8540s

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:
  • EUR/GBP rebounds from a YTD low of 0.8492 to trade at 0.8542, gaining 0.28%, but remains below crucial moving averages.
  • The intraday outlook is neutral; a daily close above the August 22 high of 0.8545 could signal a move toward 0.8600.
  • Sellers could target the 0.8500 level if the pair closes below 0.8545; further downside is expected below that mark.

EUR/GBP currency pair is showing a neutral to downward bias as it hovers below both the 50 and 200-day Moving Averages (DMAs), according to the daily chart. Despite hitting a new year-to-date low of 0.8492, the pair saw buyers step in to reclaim the 0.8500 level, sparking a modest recovery towards the current exchange rate at around 0.8542, for a gain of 0.28%.

EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The EUR/GBP daily chart portrays the pair as neutral to downward biased, with the EUR/GBP standing below the 50 and 200-day Moving Averages (DMAs). It should be noted the EUR/GBP printed a new year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.8492, but buyers moved in and reclaimed the 0.8500 figure, spurring a recovery toward the 0.8540 area.

From an intraday perspective, the EUR/GBP hourly chart is neutral-biased, but it could turn upwards if the EUR/GBP achieves a daily close above the August 22 daily high of 0.8545. Once done, the EUR/GBP could test the 200-hour Moving Average (HMA) at 0.8561, followed by the current week’s high of 0.8565. A breach of the latter and the EUR/GBP could test the 0.8600.

Otherwise, if EUR/GBP registers a daily close below 0.8545, sellers could eye a test of the 0.8500 mark. Further downside is expected below that level.

EUR/GBP Price Action – Hourly chart

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8539
Today Daily Change 0.0021
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 0.8518
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8586
Daily SMA50 0.8583
Daily SMA100 0.8653
Daily SMA200 0.8717
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8546
Previous Daily Low 0.8514
Previous Weekly High 0.8633
Previous Weekly Low 0.8524
Previous Monthly High 0.8701
Previous Monthly Low 0.8504
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8526
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8533
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8506
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8494
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8474
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8538
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8558
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.857

 

 

 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0850 as USD weakens after PMI data Premium

EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0850 as USD weakens after PMI data

EUR/USD rebounded above 1.0850 in the American session on Wednesday after the August PMI data from the US came in below expectations. Meanwhile, the risk-positive action in Wall Street puts additional weight on the USD and helps the pair edge higher.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises above 1.2700 on improving risk mood

GBP/USD rises above 1.2700 on improving risk mood

After falling to its lowest level in over a week below 1.2620, GBP/USD recovered above 1.2700 and erased a large portion of its daily losses. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment amid rising US equity indexes and uninspiring US PMI data cause the USD to lose interest in the second half of the day.

GBP/USD News

Gold: XAU/USD posting substantial gains as US data spurs concerns Premium

Gold: XAU/USD posting substantial gains as US data spurs concerns

Spot gold changed course on Wednesday, surging towards the current $1,920 price zone. The US Dollar traded with a soft tone throughout the first half of the day, as government bond yields continued to retreat, while Asian stock markets shrugged off the negative tone of their American counterparts and edged higher.

Gold News

Bearish crypto markets fear hawkish Powell at Jackson Hole: scenarios for Bitcoin

Bearish crypto markets fear hawkish Powell at Jackson Hole: scenarios for Bitcoin

Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday has the potential to trigger volatility for Bitcoin price and more broadly cryptocurrency markets, which have recently recorded sharp falls alongside other risk assets.

Read more

DJIA stock breaks through 11-month trendline support

DJIA stock breaks through 11-month trendline support

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 0.2% in Wednesday’s premarket ahead of Nvidia’s heavily-anticipated earnings call in the post-market. Nvidia’s major beat-and-raise announcement back in May led to greater optimism among tech stocks, most of which rallied through July.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures