EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Choppy above 0.9000 inside weekly falling channel

EUR/GBP remains dull around 0.9025/30 following its bounce off 0.9007, five week low, the previous day.

The pullback from the channel, bullish MACD favor further recovery.

200-HMA, bearish chart pattern keeps suggesting pair’s weakness.

EUR/GBP treads water around 0.9030 while heading into the European session on Thursday. The pair slumped to the lowest since early September the previous day but couldn’t defy a seven-day-long descending trend channel as it bounced off 0.9007.

The pullback moves also gain support from the MACD to suggest challenges for a 200-HMA level of 0.9076. In doing so, the 0.9050 round-figure can offer immediate resistance.

However, the 0.9100 threshold and the resistance line of the aforementioned channel, at 0.9115 now, will probe the EUR/GBP bulls above the key HMA.

Meanwhile, sellers will have a tough time as the 0.9000 psychological magnet follows the channel’s support of 0.9004 and the previous day’s low of 0.9007 to limit immediate declines.

If at all the EUR/GBP bears keep the reins past-0.9000, the early August lows close to 0.8970 and the July month’s bottom surrounding 0.8940 will gain market attention.

EUR/GBP hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected