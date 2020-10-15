EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Choppy above 0.9000 inside weekly falling channel

- EUR/GBP remains dull around 0.9025/30 following its bounce off 0.9007, five week low, the previous day.
- The pullback from the channel, bullish MACD favor further recovery.
- 200-HMA, bearish chart pattern keeps suggesting pair’s weakness.
EUR/GBP treads water around 0.9030 while heading into the European session on Thursday. The pair slumped to the lowest since early September the previous day but couldn’t defy a seven-day-long descending trend channel as it bounced off 0.9007.
The pullback moves also gain support from the MACD to suggest challenges for a 200-HMA level of 0.9076. In doing so, the 0.9050 round-figure can offer immediate resistance.
However, the 0.9100 threshold and the resistance line of the aforementioned channel, at 0.9115 now, will probe the EUR/GBP bulls above the key HMA.
Meanwhile, sellers will have a tough time as the 0.9000 psychological magnet follows the channel’s support of 0.9004 and the previous day’s low of 0.9007 to limit immediate declines.
If at all the EUR/GBP bears keep the reins past-0.9000, the early August lows close to 0.8970 and the July month’s bottom surrounding 0.8940 will gain market attention.
EUR/GBP hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9026
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.9026
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9109
|Daily SMA50
|0.906
|Daily SMA100
|0.9038
|Daily SMA200
|0.8872
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9122
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9007
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9162
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9054
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9292
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8866
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9051
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9078
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8982
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8937
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8867
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9096
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9166
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.921
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
