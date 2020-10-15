EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Choppy above 0.9000 inside weekly falling channel

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/GBP remains dull around 0.9025/30 following its bounce off 0.9007, five week low, the previous day.
  • The pullback from the channel, bullish MACD favor further recovery.
  • 200-HMA, bearish chart pattern keeps suggesting pair’s weakness.

EUR/GBP treads water around 0.9030 while heading into the European session on Thursday. The pair slumped to the lowest since early September the previous day but couldn’t defy a seven-day-long descending trend channel as it bounced off 0.9007.

The pullback moves also gain support from the MACD to suggest challenges for a 200-HMA level of 0.9076. In doing so, the 0.9050 round-figure can offer immediate resistance.

However, the 0.9100 threshold and the resistance line of the aforementioned channel, at 0.9115 now, will probe the EUR/GBP bulls above the key HMA.

Meanwhile, sellers will have a tough time as the 0.9000 psychological magnet follows the channel’s support of 0.9004 and the previous day’s low of 0.9007 to limit immediate declines.

If at all the EUR/GBP bears keep the reins past-0.9000, the early August lows close to 0.8970 and the July month’s bottom surrounding 0.8940 will gain market attention.

EUR/GBP hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9026
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 0.9026
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9109
Daily SMA50 0.906
Daily SMA100 0.9038
Daily SMA200 0.8872
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9122
Previous Daily Low 0.9007
Previous Weekly High 0.9162
Previous Weekly Low 0.9054
Previous Monthly High 0.9292
Previous Monthly Low 0.8866
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9051
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9078
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8982
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8937
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8867
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9096
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9166
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.921

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles 1.1750 amid rising coronavirus cases, stalled US stimulus talks

EUR/USD battles 1.1750 amid rising coronavirus cases, stalled US stimulus talks

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1750, off the highs seen in previous days. US fiscal stimulus talks are at a stalemate ahead of the elections and rising eurozone COVID-19 cases trigger concerns. US jobless claims are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds above 1.3000 ahead of the key EU summit

GBP/USD holds above 1.3000 ahead of the key EU summit

GBP/USD fades Wednesday’s upside moves but trades better bid above 1.3000. UK PM Johnson, top officials from Brussels blame each other for the Brexit deadlock. EU hopeful to extend Brexit talks beyond October 15 deadline.

GBP/USD News

Gold trades near rising channel support

Gold trades near rising channel support

Gold is flirting with the lower end of a 2.5-week long-ascending channel. A breakdown would mean a continuation of the sell-of from mid-September highs. On the higher side, a close above the Oct 12 high of 1,933 is needed to invalidate the bearish lower highs setup. 

Gold News

US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Extraordinary normality

US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Extraordinary normality

The US unemployment filings are expected to be 825,000 in the October 9 week. Continuing claims forecast at 10.7 million on October 2. Congressional tension over the stimulus package dominates markets.

Read more

WTI extends API-led gains to one-week high around mid-$41.00s

WTI extends API-led gains to one-week high around mid-$41.00s

WTI seesaws around one week high of $41.56 during the early Thursday morning in Asia. In doing so, the black gold respect upbeat oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) for the week ended on October 09 while challenging the one-week high.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures