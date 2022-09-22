Contrarily, a drop below the S1 daily pivot at 0.8702 would expose the weekly low at 0.8691, followed by the confluence of the S2 pivot and the 100-EMA at around 0.8680/82, and then the September 14 low at 0.8625.

Switching to an intraday time frame, the EUR/GBP four-hour chart illustrates the pair as neutral-to-downward biased, with some solid resistance levels above the current exchange rate that might cap the EUR/GBP recovery. Break above the EUR/GBP 0.8760 daily high could pave the way toward the YTD high at 0.8787, ahead of the 0.8800 psychological level.

From a daily chart perspective, the EUR/GBP dip towards 0.8700 was on the cards. Oscillators, particularly the Relative Strength Index (RSI), peaked just below entering overbought conditions three times since August 31, opening the door for a retracement. Once the Bank of England’s (BoE) decision was known, the euro gained traction, and buyers reclaimed the 0.8700 thresholds, maintaining the upward bias intact.

The EUR/GBP climbs after testing a two-week upslope trendline, drawn from the September 2 and 14 lows that pass through the 0.8700 figure. During the day, the EUR/GBP tumbled to the daily low, below the previously-mentioned trendline at 0.8691, but bounced off and hit a daily high at 0.8760 before stabilizing at current exchange rates . At the time of writing, the EUR/GBP trades at 0.8737, above its opening price.

