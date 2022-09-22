- The EUR/GBP keeps the upward bias intact, despite piercing 0.8700 earlier in Thursday’s session.
- EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Break above 0.8760 to pave the way for higher prices; otherwise, a fall toward 0.8625 is on the cards.
The EUR/GBP climbs after testing a two-week upslope trendline, drawn from the September 2 and 14 lows that pass through the 0.8700 figure. During the day, the EUR/GBP tumbled to the daily low, below the previously-mentioned trendline at 0.8691, but bounced off and hit a daily high at 0.8760 before stabilizing at current exchange rates. At the time of writing, the EUR/GBP trades at 0.8737, above its opening price.
EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the EUR/GBP dip towards 0.8700 was on the cards. Oscillators, particularly the Relative Strength Index (RSI), peaked just below entering overbought conditions three times since August 31, opening the door for a retracement. Once the Bank of England’s (BoE) decision was known, the euro gained traction, and buyers reclaimed the 0.8700 thresholds, maintaining the upward bias intact.
Switching to an intraday time frame, the EUR/GBP four-hour chart illustrates the pair as neutral-to-downward biased, with some solid resistance levels above the current exchange rate that might cap the EUR/GBP recovery. Break above the EUR/GBP 0.8760 daily high could pave the way toward the YTD high at 0.8787, ahead of the 0.8800 psychological level.
Contrarily, a drop below the S1 daily pivot at 0.8702 would expose the weekly low at 0.8691, followed by the confluence of the S2 pivot and the 100-EMA at around 0.8680/82, and then the September 14 low at 0.8625.
EUR/GBP Key Technical Levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8737
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.873
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8648
|Daily SMA50
|0.8526
|Daily SMA100
|0.8533
|Daily SMA200
|0.8454
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.877
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8712
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8784
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8626
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8653
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.834
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8734
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8748
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8704
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8678
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8645
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8763
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8796
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8822
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 0.9850 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 0.9850 in the early American session, erasing its daily gains on the way. The sharp decline witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes after the opening bell helps the dollar find demand and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.1300
The negative shift seen in risk sentiment provided a boost to the greenback in the early American session and dragged GBP/USD back below 1.1300. Earlier in the day, the Bank of England announced that it hiked its policy rate by 50 bps as expected.
Gold sellers keep defending the $1,680 price zone
Gold trades around its daily opening, just above $1,670. The metal consolidated within Wednesday’s $30 range as multiple central banks’ monetary policy decisions maintained traders busy since the day started.
USD/JPY recovers above 142.00, stays deep in red
USD/JPY managed to erase a portion of its daily gains and climbed above 142.00 after having dropped to a fresh two-week low below 141.00 earlier in the day. Nevertheless, the pair is still down more than 1% on the day following Japan's intervention in the FX market.
Costco Earnings Preview: Can COST stock stop the drop?
COST reports earnings after the close on Thursday, and getting a handle on how it will look is difficult. The stock has outperformed the main indices this year. COST is down 13% so far in 2022. The indices are down at least 20%.