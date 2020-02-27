EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls challenge 50-DMA/descending trend-line confluence hurdle

- EUR/GBP adds to the previous day’s goodish positive move.
- The set-up already seems to have shifted in favour of bulls.
The EUR/GBP cross added to the previous session's goodish intraday positive move and continued gaining some follow-through traction through the early European session on Thursday.
The momentum lifted the cross to over two-week tops, around the 0.8470 confluence region, comprising of 50-day SMA and a descending trend-line resistance extending from YTD tops.
Given the overnight sustained move beyond the 0.8390-0.8400 supply zone, a convincing break through the mentioned might now be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining bullish traction and add credence to the constructive set-up, supporting prospects for additional gains.
However, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained strength above the said confluence resistance before positioning for a move towards reclaiming the key 0.8500 psychological mark.
On the flip side, a rejection from the current resistance zone now seems to find some support near the 0.8410-0.8400 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
EUR/GBP daily chart
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8466
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|0.8432
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8405
|Daily SMA50
|0.8468
|Daily SMA100
|0.8517
|Daily SMA200
|0.8748
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8444
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8356
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8417
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8282
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8598
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8366
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8411
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8389
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8377
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8322
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8288
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8466
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8555
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
