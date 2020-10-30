EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bears flirt with descending triangle support, around 0.9000 mark

- EUR/GBP witnessed some fresh selling on Friday and dropped to the 0.9000 support zone.
- Descending triangle formation, bearish oscillators support prospects for further downside.
The EUR/GBP cross struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move, instead met with some fresh supply near a resistance marked by over one-week-old descending trend-line. The cross has now dropped back to an important horizontal support near the key 0.9000 psychological mark.
The mentioned horizontal support and the trend-line resistance constitutes the formation of a descending triangle on short-term charts. A convincing breakthrough the triangle support will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for further near-term weakness.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart remained in the bearish territory and have again started gaining negative momentum on hourly charts. The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for an eventual breakdown through the descending triangle.
The next relevant target on the downside is pegged near the 0.8970-65 horizontal zone ahead of the 0.8925-20 region and the 0.8900 round-figure mark. The bearish trajectory could further get extended towards the next major support near 0.8875-65 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might continue to confront some fresh supply and remain capped near the trend-line resistance, around the 0.9055-60 region. That said, a sustained move beyond will negate the bearish outlook and prompt some short-term move.
The EUR/GBP cross might then accelerate the recovery move back to the 0.9100 level. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the cross further towards the 0.9155-60 intermediate resistance before bulls eventually aim to reclaim the 0.9200 mark.
EUR/GBP 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9009
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|0.903
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9068
|Daily SMA50
|0.9069
|Daily SMA100
|0.9052
|Daily SMA200
|0.8903
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.906
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9006
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9148
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9011
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9292
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8866
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9027
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9039
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9004
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8979
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8951
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9057
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9085
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.911
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
