EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bears flirt with descending triangle support, around 0.9000 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP witnessed some fresh selling on Friday and dropped to the 0.9000 support zone.
  • Descending triangle formation, bearish oscillators support prospects for further downside.

The EUR/GBP cross struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move, instead met with some fresh supply near a resistance marked by over one-week-old descending trend-line. The cross has now dropped back to an important horizontal support near the key 0.9000 psychological mark.

The mentioned horizontal support and the trend-line resistance constitutes the formation of a descending triangle on short-term charts. A convincing breakthrough the triangle support will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for further near-term weakness.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart remained in the bearish territory and have again started gaining negative momentum on hourly charts. The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for an eventual breakdown through the descending triangle.

The next relevant target on the downside is pegged near the 0.8970-65 horizontal zone ahead of the 0.8925-20 region and the 0.8900 round-figure mark. The bearish trajectory could further get extended towards the next major support near 0.8875-65 region.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might continue to confront some fresh supply and remain capped near the trend-line resistance, around the 0.9055-60 region. That said, a sustained move beyond will negate the bearish outlook and prompt some short-term move.

The EUR/GBP cross might then accelerate the recovery move back to the 0.9100 level. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the cross further towards the 0.9155-60 intermediate resistance before bulls eventually aim to reclaim the 0.9200 mark.

EUR/GBP 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9009
Today Daily Change -0.0021
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 0.903
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9068
Daily SMA50 0.9069
Daily SMA100 0.9052
Daily SMA200 0.8903
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.906
Previous Daily Low 0.9006
Previous Weekly High 0.9148
Previous Weekly Low 0.9011
Previous Monthly High 0.9292
Previous Monthly Low 0.8866
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9027
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9039
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9004
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8979
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8951
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9057
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9085
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.911

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 amid upbeat EZ figures, US election uncertainty

EUR/USD is trading around 1.17, staging only a meager recovery despite eurozone GDP smashing estimates with 12.7% QoQ growth. The euro is under pressure amid covid-related lockdowns and uncertainty about the US elections. US personal income beat expectations with 0.9%.

GBP/USD hovers over 1.29 amid fears of a UK lockdown

GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, off the lows as markets bounce. Fears of a nationwide lockdown loom large, as UK covid cases are rising. Brexit negotiations are also eyed.

Gold clings to modest gains above $1870 level, remains vulnerable

Gold gained some positive traction on Friday and moved away from one-month lows. A subdued USD price action, weaker risk sentiment remained supportive of the uptick. The set-up supports prospects for additional weakness and warrants caution for bulls.

Canada: Real GDP grows by 1.2% in August vs. 0.9% expected

The economic activity in Canada expanded by 1.2% on a monthly basis in August, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This print followed July's growth of 3.1% (revised from 3%) and beat the market expectation of 0.9%.

WTI recovers from four-month low as Kuwait denies division in OPEC+ on output cuts

WTI bounces from the 4.5-month low of 34.92 reached Thursday. Russia and Saudi Arabi favor extending the current output cut deal into 2021. Kuwait says it will support any decision by OPEC+ on the oil supply policy. 

