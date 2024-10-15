EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bearish Momentum grows as cross slides further below 20-day SMA

- EUR/GBP saw further losses and landed at 0.8330.
- Indicators continue to weaken with the RSI deep in negative terrain.
- As long as the cross holds below the 20-day SMA, the short-term bias will be negative.
The EUR/GBP pair continued its bearish trajectory on Tuesday, extending Monday's decline and falling to 0.8330, down 0.30% for the day. The recent drop reinforces the negative short-term bias, especially as the cross remains below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which has turned into a resistance point.
The inability of the bulls to reclaim the 0.8400 resistance level highlights the weakness in buying momentum. This was underscored by a sharp drop in the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which now sits deeper in negative territory, falling below 40. This suggests increased selling pressure as the RSI moves further away from the 50-neutral line.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) continues to emit bearish signals. Although the histogram remains green, it is printing decreasing bars, indicating a fading bullish momentum and further weakening of the pair.
For bears to maintain control, a decisive break below the 0.8300 support level is needed to confirm the downtrend.
Support levels: 0.8320, 0.8300, 0.8280
Resistance levels: 0.8360, 0.8390, 0.8400
EUR/GBP daily chart
