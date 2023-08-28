EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Ascensds above 0.8550 on risk-on, as it pierces the 50-DMA

  • EUR/GBP trades at 0.8585, testing the 50-day Moving Average at 0.8583, with a daily close above potentially targeting the 0.8600 level.
  • Hourly chart shows an upward bias as the pair forms a series of higher lows and higher highs, setting the stage for further gains.
  • A breach below the 50-hour SMA at 0.8579 could trigger a pullback, with potential downside targets including Monday’s low of 0.8566 and last Friday’s low of 0.8560.

EUR/GBP climbed late in the New York session to gains above 0.8550, courtesy of a risk-on impulse and technical indicator, suggesting further upside is expected amid the lack of economic data on the UK calendar. The pair is trading at 0.8585, gains 0.11%.

EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The cross-currency daily chart portrays the pair as neutral to downward biased, as the pair resumed upwards and is testing the 50-day Moving Average (DMA) at 0.8583. A daily close above the latter would expose the 0.8600 figure, followed by the August 14 high of 0.8632. Otherwise, if EUR/GBP stays below 0.8600, that could open the door for further weakness, and it might test the year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.8492.

The EUR/GBP hourly chart depicts the pair as upward biased, with the pair achieving successive series of higher lows and higher highs, which could pave the way for further upside. If EUR/GBP  breaks above 0.8600, that could open the door for further gains, with the August 14 high at 0.8632 and the August 11 high at 0.8669. Conversely, if sellers break the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) ah 0.8579, a pullback is expected towards Monday’s low of 0.8566. A breach of the latter would expose last Friday’s low of 0.8560.

EUR/GBP Price Action – Hourly chart

EUR/GBP Hourly chart

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8584
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 0.8581
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8584
Daily SMA50 0.8584
Daily SMA100 0.8647
Daily SMA200 0.8715
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8586
Previous Daily Low 0.856
Previous Weekly High 0.8586
Previous Weekly Low 0.8493
Previous Monthly High 0.8701
Previous Monthly Low 0.8504
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8576
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.857
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8566
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8551
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8541
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8591
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8601
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8616

 

 

 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

