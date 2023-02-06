- EUR/GBP is displaying back-and-forth moves ahead of the Eurozone Retail Sales data.
- Upward sloping 50-and 200-period EMAs add to the upside filters.
- A bullish range shift by the RSI (14) indicates that the upside momentum is active.
The EUR/GBP pair has turned sideways after a minor corrective move from 0.8980 in the Asian session. The cross is displaying a subdued performance after a five-day winning streak as long liquidation by the market participants has been triggered.
On Monday, the cross will dance to the tunes of Eurozone Retail Sales data. The economic data is expected to contract by 2.7% from a prior contraction of 2.8% on an annual basis. The monthly data is seen contracting by 2.5% against an expansion of 0.8% reported earlier. Households demand has been declining for a few months and a further decline will trim inflation projections, and eventually will delight the European Central Bank (ECB).
EUR/GBP is demonstrating a loss in the upside momentum after delivering a breakout of the symmetrical triangle chart pattern on the daily scale that indicates a sheer decline in volatility, which results in wider ticks and heavy volume after a breakout. Horizontal support is plotted from January 12 high at 0.8867.
Upward sloping 50-and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.8794 and 0.8662 respectively, add to the upside filters.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that the upside momentum is active.
After a sheer upside move, a mean-reversion to near the 10-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.8868, at the press time, will be a bargain buy for the market participants for an upside to February 2 high at 0.8950 followed by the psychological resistance at 0.9000.
Alternatively, a breakdown of January 27 low at 0.8765 will drag the asset toward January 19 low at 0.8722. A slippage below the latter will drag the cross toward October 4 low at 0.8649.
EUR/GBP daily chart
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8952
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|0.8957
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8823
|Daily SMA50
|0.8759
|Daily SMA100
|0.8744
|Daily SMA200
|0.8633
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8979
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8913
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8979
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8763
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8897
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8722
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8953
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8938
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.892
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8883
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8854
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8986
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9015
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9052
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
