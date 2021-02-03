EUR/GBP Price Analysis: 4H shows a falling wedge pattern

EUR/GBP's decline from December highs above 0.92 to the recent low of 0.8796 has taken the shape of a falling wedge pattern comprising trendlines connecting lower highs and lower lows. The trendlines, however, are converging in nature and represents a steady weakening of bearish momentum.
As such, a potential breakout would imply a bearish-to-bullish trend change. At press time, the upper end of the falling wedge is seen at 0.8832. A close higher would confirm a breakout and expose resistance at 0.8884 (lower high created on Jan. 28).
The pair is currently trading mostly unchanged on the day near 0.8810.
4-hour chart
Trend: Bullish above wedge resistance
Technical levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8810
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.8812
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8902
|Daily SMA50
|0.8979
|Daily SMA100
|0.9013
|Daily SMA200
|0.8998
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8837
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8796
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8905
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8812
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9085
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8812
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8811
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8821
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8793
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8774
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8751
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8834
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8856
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8876
