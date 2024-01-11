EUR/GBP pares gains towards 0.8600 ahead of ECB Economic Bulletin

NEWS | | By Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:
  • EUR/GBP edges lower to 0.8601 on Thursday.
  • ECB’s de Guindos said the eurozone may have been in recession last quarter and prospects in the near term remain weak.
  • Bank of England (BoE) Governor Bailey highlighted that it’s important to curb inflation towards its 2% target.

The EUR/GBP cross snaps the two-day winning streak during the early European trading hours on Thursday. The cross hovers around the 0.8600 mark after retreating from the weekly high of 0.8620.

The eurozone may have been in recession last quarter, and prospects in the near term remain weak, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday. Additionally, ECB’s member Isabel Schnabel said the central bank is on the right track to curb inflation while mentioning geopolitical tensions as one of the upside risks to inflation. ECB policymaker Mario Centeno said that the central bank will cut its key interest rates sooner than it recently thought and should not wait until May to make a decision.

The markets anticipate that the ECB will cut rates this year, with the first move beginning in March or April. That being said, the pricing of aggressive future rate cuts by the ECB compared to the Bank of England's (BoE) should cap the EUR/GBP’s upside.

On the British Pound front, the Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that it’s important to curb inflation towards its 2% target and further stated that the UK hasn’t witnessed a rise in unemployment. Bailey claimed that household income has lately increased, which has helped to ease the effect of higher interest rates.

The Industrial Output from Spain and Italy and Economic Bulletin will be due on Thursday. On Friday, traders will monitor UK Manufacturing Production, Industrial Production, and monthly Gross Domestic Product (GBP) for November. ECB Philip Lane is set to speak on Friday. Market players will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around the EUR/GBP cross.

 

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8602
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 0.8611
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8642
Daily SMA50 0.8656
Daily SMA100 0.8648
Daily SMA200 0.865
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8621
Previous Daily Low 0.8596
Previous Weekly High 0.8683
Previous Weekly Low 0.86
Previous Monthly High 0.8715
Previous Monthly Low 0.8549
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8611
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8605
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8598
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8584
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8572
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8623
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8634
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8648

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidates gains below 1.1000 ahead of US CPI data

EUR/USD consolidates gains below 1.1000 ahead of US CPI data

EUR/USD is consolidating gains below 1.10000 in early Europe on Thursday. The pair receives support as the US Dollar faces challenges due to a risk-on market mood ahead of the critical US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stays directed toward 1.2800, with eyes on US inflation data

GBP/USD stays directed toward 1.2800, with eyes on US inflation data

GBP/USD is extending gains toward 1.2800 in the early European trading hours on Thursday. A broadly weaker US Dollar and risk flows are helping the pair gain ground. Traders await the December US Consumer Price Index data for fresh impetus.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Will XAU/USD buyers retain control on US CPI release?

Gold: Will XAU/USD buyers retain control on US CPI release?

Gold price is attempting a bounce in Asian trading early Thursday, having found fresh demand again near the $2,020 region. Gold buyers are retesting their luck, as all eyes turn toward the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data due at 13:30 GMT.   

Gold News

Bitcoin Spot ETF approval fuels fee wars, expert says BlackRock, Fidelity and Grayscale BTC ETFs could survive

Bitcoin Spot ETF approval fuels fee wars, expert says BlackRock, Fidelity and Grayscale BTC ETFs could survive

Bitcoin Spot ETF was approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, marking January 10 as a historic moment for BTC holders. The approval has triggered fee wars among issuers and experts weigh in on who is likely to survive in the long term.

Read more

US CPI Data Preview: Declining core inflation could reinforce expectations of Fed rate cuts

US CPI Data Preview: Declining core inflation could reinforce expectations of Fed rate cuts

The high-impact US CPI inflation data for December will be published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday at 13:30 GMT. Inflation data could alter the market’s pricing of the Federal Reserve interest rate cuts later this year, fuelling extreme volatility around the US Dollar.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures