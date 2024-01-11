EUR/GBP pares gains towards 0.8600 ahead of ECB Economic Bulletin

The EUR/GBP cross snaps the two-day winning streak during the early European trading hours on Thursday. The cross hovers around the 0.8600 mark after retreating from the weekly high of 0.8620. The eurozone may have been in recession last quarter, and prospects in the near term remain weak, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday. Additionally, ECB’s member Isabel Schnabel said the central bank is on the right track to curb inflation while mentioning geopolitical tensions as one of the upside risks to inflation. ECB policymaker Mario Centeno said that the central bank will cut its key interest rates sooner than it recently thought and should not wait until May to make a decision. The markets anticipate that the ECB will cut rates this year, with the first move beginning in March or April. That being said, the pricing of aggressive future rate cuts by the ECB compared to the Bank of England's (BoE) should cap the EUR/GBP’s upside. On the British Pound front, the Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that it’s important to curb inflation towards its 2% target and further stated that the UK hasn’t witnessed a rise in unemployment. Bailey claimed that household income has lately increased, which has helped to ease the effect of higher interest rates . The Industrial Output from Spain and Italy and Economic Bulletin will be due on Thursday. On Friday, traders will monitor UK Manufacturing Production, Industrial Production, and monthly Gross Domestic Product (GBP) for November. ECB Philip Lane is set to speak on Friday. Market players will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around the EUR/GBP cross.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.