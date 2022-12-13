EUR/GBP oscillates below 0.8600 ahead of UK job data, ECB/BOE policy key trigger ahead

- EUR/GBP is auctioning below 0.8600 as investors await UK Employment data.
- Increment in households’ earnings data could be a double-edged sword for the UK economy.
- The ECB is expected to hike its interest rates by 50 bps to 2.50%.
The EUR/GBP pair is displaying back-and-forth moves marginally below the crucial hurdle of 0.8600 in the early European session. The cross is displaying a sideways auction profile as investors are awaiting the release of the United Kingdom Employment data.
The asset remained topsy-turvy on Monday despite upbeat UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. The monthly GDP data (October) reported an expansion of 0.5% while the street was expecting a contraction of 0.1%. Also, Industrial and Manufacturing Production data remained better than anticipation but were contracted on an annual basis for October month.
Now, investors have shifted their focus to the UK Employment data. As per the projections, the jobless claims gamut will witness a decline of 13.3K. While the quarterly Unemployment Rate (October) is seen higher at 3.7% against the former release of 3.6%.
Apart from that, Quarterly Average Earnings data excluding Bonuses is seen higher at 5.9% vs. the former release of 5.7%. An increment in households’ earnings could be a double-edged sword. No doubt, higher earnings will delight households in offsetting inflation adjusted-payouts but will also increase retail demand, which will escalate inflation further.
This week, the interest rate policy by the Bank of England (BOE) will hog the limelight. Analysts from Danske Bank are expecting a 50 basis point (bps) rate hike announcement.
On the Eurozone front, investors are awaiting a monetary policy announcement from the European Central Bank (ECB), which is scheduled for Thursday. Analysts at Rabobank think that the ECB is likely to raise the policy rate by 50 basis points in December but note that they are not fully discounting the possibility of a 75 bps hike. They have forecasted a terminal rate of 3%.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8591
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.8586
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8638
|Daily SMA50
|0.8682
|Daily SMA100
|0.8632
|Daily SMA200
|0.8549
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8618
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8574
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8646
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.856
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8828
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8591
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8601
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8567
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8549
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8524
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8611
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8637
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8655
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Fed hikes policy rate by 50 bps as expected, eyes on Powell – LIVE
The Federal Reserve raised its policy rate to the range of 4.25-4.5% following its December policy meeting as expected. The dot plot showed that the terminal rate projection rose to 5.1% from 4.6% in September. Investors await Chairman Powell's press conference.
EUR/USD declines below 1.0650 with initial reaction to Fed
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined below 1.0650 with the initial reaction to the FOMC's policy announcements. The Fed hiked the policy rate by 50 bps as expected and the dot plot showed a terminal rate projection of 5.1%. Eyes on Powell.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2400 as US Dollar rebounds post-Fed
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily losses and declined below 1.2400. The FOMC announced that it raised the policy rate by 50 bps to the range of 4.25-4.5% as expected and the dot plot revealed a terminal rate projection of 5.1%, helping the US Dollar rebound.
Gold drops below $1,800 as US yields push higher after Fed announcements
Gold price turned south and fell below $1,800 as the 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to 3.55% with the immediate reaction to the Fed's 50 bps rate hike and hawkish dot plot. Investors wait for FOMC Chairman Powell to comment on the policy outlook.
Ripple fades after champagne corks popped on back of US inflation numbers
XRP gave back a bit of gain after price action popped higher on a much lower CPI print, which even came out below the lowest estimation economists and analysts had given.