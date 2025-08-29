EUR/GBP maintains position near 0.8650 ahead of German CPI inflation

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the German statistics office Destatis on a monthly basis, measures the average price change for all goods and services purchased by households for consumption purposes. The CPI is the main indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. The MoM figure compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the previous month. A high reading is bullish for the Euro (EUR), while a low reading is bearish.

The upside of the EUR/GBP cross could be restrained as the Pound Sterling (GBP) may gain ground as the Bank of England (BoE) is unlikely to cut interest rates in 2025. Inflationary pressures in the United Kingdom (UK) have accelerated each month since May, with the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbing 3.8% year-on-year in July.

The European Central Bank’s (ECB) July Meeting Minutes indicated that policymakers view risks tilted to the downside over the next two years, citing weaker growth prospects and the impact of US tariffs. However, some members cautioned that longer-term risks could lean to the upside, particularly amid uncertainties surrounding energy and currency fluctuations.

The Federal Statistics Office of Germany, Destatis, published the Retail Sales report on Friday, indicating a rise of 1.9% year-over-year in July, following a 4.9% jump reported in June. The market forecast was for a 2.6% increase. Retail Sales dropped 1.5% month-over-month in July versus June’s 1% growth and -0.4% expected.

EUR/GBP holds ground after registering gains in the previous session, trading around 0.8640 during the early European hours on Friday. The currency cross moves little following the release of German Retail Sales data. German preliminary inflation readings are next in focus. Later in the North American session, the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for July will be eyed.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.