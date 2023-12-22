The EUR/GBP cross snaps the two-day winning streak during the early European session on Friday. The cross retraces from the multi-week highs of 0.8685 and currently trades near 0.8660, losing 0.13% on the day. The latest data from the UK Office for National Statistics revealed on Friday that the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter (Q3) came in at -0.1% QoQ versus 0% prior. On an annual basis, the GDP growth number arrived at 0.3% from the previous reading of 0.6%. Both figures were weaker than market expectations. Furthermore, November’s UK Retail Sales rose 1.3% MoM from 0% in October, while Retail Sales ex-Fuel climbed 1.3% MoM versus 0.2% previously. The European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos stated on Thursday that it’s premature to start easing monetary policy. He added that the ECB does not foresee a technical recession in the Eurozone and that the central bank would welcome a deal on EU fiscal reform as it would alleviate market uncertainty. About the data, the German Producer Price Index (PPI) for November dropped 7.9% YoY from 11% fall in the previous reading, worse than the market expectation of a 7.5% decline. Additionally, the German Gfk Consumer Confidence Survey for January came in at -25.1 versus -27.6, above the consensus of -27.0. Later on Friday, the Consumer Confidence from France, Spain, and Italy will be due. However, these figures might have a minimal impact on the markets ahead of the holiday season.

