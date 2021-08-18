EUR/GBP hovers near 0.8520 ahead of UK CPI

EUR/GBP edges higher in the Asian session on Wednesday.

The Euro remains strong on mixed economic data.

The sterling fails to sustain the gains on Jobs data.

After making a high of 0.8537 in the previous session, EUR/GBP remains muted in the Asian session. The pair confides in a narrow trade band with an underlying bearish sentiment.

At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8521, up 0.01 % for the day.

The shared currency gathers momentum against the pound after strong EU data. The Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Q2 came at 2.0%, following two consecutive periods of contradiction. The number of employed persons edged up 0.5% in Q3, in line with the market expectations.

The EU Industrial Production fell 0.3% in June as compared to the market expectation of a 0.2% drop.

On the other hand, the sterling manages to gain some traction on stronger employment data. The number of employees on British company payrolls jumped 182K in July, whereas the Unemployment Rate eased 4.7% in Q2, marginally below the market expectations.

It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures were trading down at 4,448 with 0.71% losses

As for now, traders are waiting for the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, Retail Price Index, and EU CPI data to gain fresh trading impetus.

EUR/GBP additional levels

EUR/GBP Overview Today last price 0.8521 Today Daily Change -0.0002 Today Daily Change % -0.02 Today daily open 0.8523 Trends Daily SMA20 0.8517 Daily SMA50 0.8553 Daily SMA100 0.8591 Daily SMA200 0.8718 Levels Previous Daily High 0.8537 Previous Daily Low 0.8504 Previous Weekly High 0.8518 Previous Weekly Low 0.845 Previous Monthly High 0.867 Previous Monthly Low 0.85 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8524 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8517 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8506 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8489 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8474 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8538 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8554 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.857



