EUR/GBP holds positive ground above 0.8750, traders brace for ECB rate decision

The EUR/GBP cross posts modest gains near 0.8785 during the early European session on Wednesday. The Euro (EUR) edges higher against the Pound Sterling (GBP) ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) later on Thursday. The ECB will likely keep rates on hold again as traders waver on whether it will resume easing next year.

The ECB is expected to leave interest rates unchanged for its third straight meeting as inflation is under control and the long-struggling eurozone economy looks healthier. Traders have priced in around an 80% possibility of a 2026 rate cut, a big shift from September, when the ECB’s hawkish remarks had led markets to price out such a move.

Traders will closely monitor the ECB President Christine Lagarde’s press conference for clues about the path forward. Any hawkish comments from the ECB policymakers could support the EUR against the GBP in the near term.

On the other hand, deeper political uncertainty in France could exert some selling pressure on the EUR. Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global downgraded France’s rating a notch last week in a surprise update, citing political instability that put the government’s efforts to repair its finances at risk.

Hopes of the Bank of England (BoE) easing monetary conditions have risen as UK retailers have cut their prices in October, weighing on the GBP. Data released by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) earlier on Tuesday showed that UK shop inflation eased to a 1% YoY growth in October, versus 1.4% prior. These figures came after softer-than-expected UK Consumer Price Index figures released last week.