EUR/GBP holds positive ground above 0.8600 as traders await Eurozone HICP release

- EUR/GBP trades firmer to near 0.8620 in Thursday’s early European session.
- A slew of weaker UK data is likely to cement the case for the BoE to cut interest rates in August in a bid to boost the economy.
- The Eurozone GDP grew 0.1% QoQ in Q2, stronger than expected.
The EUR/GBP cross trades on a stronger note around 0.8620 during the early European session on Thursday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) edges lower against the Euro (EUR) as traders remain confident that the Bank of England (BoE) will cut interest rates next month after a slew of weaker UK economic data.
Last month, the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted six to three to keep rates unchanged at 4.25%, following a quarter-point reduction in May. Analysts expect the UK central bank to deliver a rate cut in its August meeting due to cooling labor market conditions and elevated inflationary pressures in the United Kingdom (UK). This, in turn, might continue to weigh on the GBP and act as a tailwind for the cross in the near term.
Additionally, the BoE is expected to slow quantitative tightening, at which it shrinks its 558 billion-pound ($754 billion) holdings of government bonds, and economists hope next week will shed some light on its longer-term goals for the stockpile, per Reuters.
The Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) came in stronger than expected in the second quarter (Q2), Eurostat reported on Wednesday. The Eurozone economy grew 0.1% QoQ in Q2 versus 0.6% prior, above the consensus of 0%. On an annual basis, the Eurozone GDP expanded 1.4% in Q2, compared to 1.5% in Q1, better than the forecasts of 1.2%.
The upbeat GDP data indicated that businesses are adapting to trade uncertainty, potentially reducing the need for more European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate cuts to stimulate the bloc, which provides some support to the shared currency.
Traders will take more cues from the preliminary reading of Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data for July, which are due later on Friday. HICP figures are expected to have grown moderately. However, any surprise downside of the reading could drag the Euro lower against the GBP.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD finds temporary support near 1.1400 ahead of Eurozone HICP, US NFP data
The EUR/USD pair attracts some bids near the round level of 1.1400 during the Asian trading session on Thursday. The major currency pair finds cushion as the US Dollar takes a breather after a five-day winning streak.
USD/JPY stays in red near 149.00 after BoJ event
USD/JPY recovers from daily lows but stays in negative territory near 149.00 after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) maintained policy settings, as anticipated. BoJ Governor Ueda reiterated in the press conference that they will continue to raise policy rate if the economy, prices move in line with forecasts.
Gold price defends 100-day SMA, rebounds from one-month low as USD pauses post-Fed rally
Gold price attracts dip-buying as USD bulls pause after the overnight rally to a two-month high. The Fed’s hawkish tone tempers September rate cut bets and should limit any deeper USD losses. Traders now look forward to the release of the US PCE Price Index for some meaningful impetus.
Stellar Price Forecast: XLM flashes bullish potential as accumulation zone emerges
Stellar price trades within a bullish pennant pattern at $0.42 at the time of writing on Thursday, hinting at a potential bullish continuation. On-chain and derivatives data suggest sidelined retail traders may be creating room for smart money accumulation, while positive funding rates and rising bullish bets add to the bullish case.
Bank of Canada keeps rate unchanged, warns of possible cut
The Bank of Canada kept its key rate unchanged at 2.75% for the fourth consecutive meeting. This is a pause after an aggressive cut from 5% between June last year and March this year.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.