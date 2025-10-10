TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/GBP holds gains near 0.8700 as traders expect ECB to keep rates unchanged

  • EUR/GBP appreciates as the ECB's September policy meeting indicates the policy stance remains consistent.
  • The Euro may face challenges amid the ongoing political struggle in France.
  • BoE Mann said that policy must remain restrictive for longer, while inflation remains stubborn.
EUR/GBP holds gains near 0.8700 as traders expect ECB to keep rates unchanged
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

EUR/GBP extends its gains for the second successive day, trading around 0.8700 during the Asian hours on Friday. The currency cross gains ground as the Euro (EUR) receives support after the European Central Bank’s (ECB) September policy meeting showed that policymakers broadly agreed the current policy stance remains consistent with the 2% medium-term inflation target. ECB members concurred that current interest rates are sufficiently strong to handle potential shocks amid two-sided inflation risks.

However, the EUR/GBP cross may weaken as the Euro could struggle due to the ongoing political turmoil in France, the second-largest Economy in the Eurozone. The resignation of French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has heightened investor concerns over the country’s fiscal deficit. Lecornu is continuing negotiations with the opposition, while President Emmanuel Macron is expected to appoint a new prime minister by Friday.

However, the upside of the EUR/GBP cross could be restrained as the Pound Sterling (GBP) receives support from the cautious tone surrounding the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy outlook. The BoE policymaker Catherine Mann noted on Thursday that the monetary policy must remain restrictive for longer to create an environment conducive to growth. "Inflation remains persistent and the outlook for growth remains modest," Mann added as per Reuters.

In a letter shared by the United Kingdom’s (UK) finance ministry on Wednesday, Chief Secretary to the Treasury James Murray said that the administration would not allow agencies to use emergency funds to fund pay rises, aiming to restrict the wage spiral. “This prudent but tough approach to public spending is what will help build a stable economy," Murray added.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.09%-0.09%-0.09%-0.02%-0.17%0.04%-0.14%
EUR0.09%0.04%-0.09%0.06%-0.03%-0.10%0.04%
GBP0.09%-0.04%-0.08%-0.00%-0.07%0.09%-0.04%
JPY0.09%0.09%0.08%0.19%0.01%0.16%0.07%
CAD0.02%-0.06%0.00%-0.19%-0.20%0.04%-0.03%
AUD0.17%0.03%0.07%-0.01%0.20%0.18%0.04%
NZD-0.04%0.10%-0.09%-0.16%-0.04%-0.18%-0.14%
CHF0.14%-0.04%0.04%-0.07%0.03%-0.04%0.14%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD jumps to 1.1620 as fears intensify

EUR/USD jumps to 1.1620 as fears intensify

EUR/USD trimmed early losses and trades at around 1.1620 in the American session, establishing fresh daily highs after Wall Street's opening. US indexes collapsed while the USD turned south against European rivals following headlines indicating fresh trade tensions between the US and China. President Trump hints at no more talks with Xi Jinping.

GBP/USD jumps to fresh intraday highs in the 1.3360 area

GBP/USD jumps to fresh intraday highs in the 1.3360 area

GBP/USD changed course in the American session and trades roughly 100 pips above its early intraday low. The US Dollar came under strong selling pressure against Sterling Pound amid concerning US-China trade relationship headlines, suggesting US President Donald Trump is ready to halt negotiations amid Chinese conduct on global trade. 

Gold regains the $4,000 mark as fears return

Gold regains the $4,000 mark as fears return

Gold changed course and trades at around $4,020, as market participants rushed into the bright metal safe-haven condition. US President Donald Trump announced that "very strange things" are happening in China and claimed that many countermeasures are under consideration against China. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold key support, but downside risks linger 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold key support, but downside risks linger 

Bitcoin (BTC) trades above a short-term support range between $120,000 and $121,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are on the edge of critical support levels.

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

Tariffs remain one of Trump’s main foreign policy tools, as well as an important source of public finance funding. Beyond the daily churn of breaking news, US tariffs remain firmly in place. In fact, over the past month, the US government has reaffirmed its commitment to using them as an important policy instrument.

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC bounces back as retail interest surges 

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC bounces back as retail interest surges 

Litecoin offers bullish signs, trading at around $130 at the time of writing on Friday. The digital asset has increased for two consecutive days, shrugging off volatility, targeted profit-taking and bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers