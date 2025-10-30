TRENDING:
ECB interest rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/GBP hits two-year high as Eurozone GDP surprises, Pound under pressure

  • The Euro strengthens as Eurozone GDP data beats expectations, while the Pound Sterling remains pressured.
  • Germany’s economy stalls in Q3, but the bloc grows by 0.2%, reinforcing confidence ahead of the European Central Bank meeting.
  • EUR/GBP trades around 0.8810, its highest level since May 2023, as investors anticipate Christine Lagarde’s comments.
EUR/GBP hits two-year high as Eurozone GDP surprises, Pound under pressure
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

The EUR/GBP pair trades around 0.8810 on Thursday at the time of writing, up 0.20% on the day and hovering near its highest level in more than two years, as traders brace for the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy announcement later in the day. The Euro (EUR) benefits from encouraging Eurozone growth data, while the Pound Sterling (GBP) remains under pressure amid rising expectations of further monetary easing by the Bank of England (BoE).

Earlier in the day, the preliminary Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for Germany showed that the economy stalled in the third quarter, in line with forecasts, following a 0.3% contraction in the previous quarter. However, the broader Eurozone economy surprised to the upside, expanding by 0.2% QoQ compared with estimates of 0.1%. On an annualized basis, the major continent expanded at a faster pace of 1.3% against estimates of 1.2%, but slower than the former release of 1.5%.

This solid performance strengthens expectations that the ECB will keep interest rates unchanged for the third consecutive meeting later in the day. The rate on the deposit facility is widely expected to remain at 2.0%, while investors will closely follow ECB President Christine Lagarde’s press conference for clues on whether the central bank considers its rate-cutting cycle complete or if further easing is possible in 2026. Analysts at TD Securities note that the ECB “is happy where it is, but ready to act should risks emerge,” reflecting a balanced policy stance.

Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling remains fragile after the UK Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) reportedly revised its productivity growth forecasts lower by 0.3%, potentially widening the fiscal gap by £20 billion. This revision comes ahead of Finance Minister Rachel Reeves’ Autumn Budget on November 26 and reinforces the case for a dovish BoE. Markets currently price in a 68% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut in December, while Goldman Sachs expects the first cut as early as next week.

In this context, the divergence between a stabilizing Eurozone economy and growing UK fiscal concerns continues to support EUR/GBP. The pair could see further volatility once the ECB’s decision and Lagarde’s remarks are released, as traders reassess the relative policy outlook between the two central banks.

EUR/GBP price chart

EUR/GBP weekly chart. Source: FXStreet

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1600 as all eyes turn to ECB decision

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1600 as all eyes turn to ECB decision

EUR/USD trades in a tight channel near 1.1600 on Thursday. The pair stays supported amid broad US Dollar weakness, while paying little heed to the German and Eurozone Q3 GDP figures ahead of the ECB policy announcements. 

GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.3200

GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.3200

GBP/USD loses its traction and retreats below 1.3200 following an earlier recovery attempt. Fed Chair Powell's cautious tone on further policy easing supports the US Dollar (USD) and makes it difficult for the pair to attract bulls.

Gold clings to daily gains, stays below $4,000

Gold clings to daily gains, stays below $4,000

Gold stages a rebound on Thursday but stays below $4,000 after posting losses for four consecutive trading days. Easing trade tensions between the United States (US) and China following the Trump-Xi meeting in South Korea seem to be capping XAU/USD's upside.

European Central Bank set to keep interest rates unchanged for the third consecutive meeting

European Central Bank set to keep interest rates unchanged for the third consecutive meeting

The European Central Bank is expected to stand pat for the third consecutive monetary policy meeting; holding the interest rate on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility at 2.15%, 2.4% and 2%, respectively.

Crypto market rebounds as Trump-Xi meeting leads to easing trade tensions

Crypto market rebounds as Trump-Xi meeting leads to easing trade tensions

Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping in South Korea led to a reduction in trade barriers. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP edge up by nearly 1% on Thursday, recovering early losses.

Bittensor Price Forecast: Safello’s staked TAO ETP boosts momentum, bulls aim for $500

Bittensor Price Forecast: Safello’s staked TAO ETP boosts momentum, bulls aim for $500

Bittensor (TAO) extends the uptrend for the sixth consecutive day, rising towards $450 as Deutsche Digital Assets and Safello plan to launch a staked TAO Exchange Traded Product (ETP) (STAO) on SIX Swiss Exchange in November.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers