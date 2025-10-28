EUR/GBP hits multi-year highs past 0.8760 amid generalised Pound weakness

The Euro accelerated its rally against a weaker British Pound on Tuesday to reach its highest level in two years, and is about to break the November 2023 high at 0.8765 at the time of writing. The pair has been appreciating continuously for the last five days, while in the UK, the soft shop price inflation has hammered the Pound across the board.



Data released by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) earlier on Tuesday revealed that UK shop inflation eased to a 1% year-on-year growth in October, from 1.4% in September, despite the 4.3% yearly growth shown by fresh food. These figures come after softer-than-expected UK Consumer Price Index figures released last week, and keep market hopes of further BoE rate cuts alive.



The Euro, on the other hand, remains firm against its main peers. The Eurozone economic calendar is thin today, and investors are awaiting the outcome of the European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary policy meeting. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the current 2% and the market will be eager to know whether the central bank contemplates any further monetary easing or if it has reached the end of the cycle.



Earlier on the day, the German GfK research institute revealed that consumer confidence deteriorated to -24.1 in November, from -22.3 in October, against expectations of an slight improvement to -22.0.



Later on the day, a survey from the European Central Bank (ECB) revealed that consumer inflation expectations for the next 12 months eased to a 2.7% rate, from 2.8% in August, the two and five-year expectations remained steady at 2.5% and 2.2% respectively. The impact of these releases on the Euro has been marginal.

