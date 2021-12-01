EUR/GBP flirts with daily lows, around 0.8500 mark

- EUR/GBP met with a fresh supply on Wednesday and retreated further from an over two-week high.
- A positive risk tone, downward revision of Eurozone PMI undermined the funding currency, the euro.
- Absent negative Brexit headlines prompted some GBP short-covering and added to the selling bias.
The EUR/GBP cross remained depressed through the first half of the European session and was last seen flirting with the daily low, around the key 0.8500 psychological mark.
The cross witnessed some selling on Wednesday and eroded a part of the previous day's strong gains to over a two-week high, around the 0.8535-40 region. In the absence of any negative Brexit-related headlines, a subdued US dollar demand was seen as a key factor behind the British pound's relative outperformance against its European counterpart.
On the other hand, a generally positive risk tone weighed on funding currencies, including the euro. The market sentiment seems to have stabilized as investors preferred to wait and see if the Omicron variant would derail the economic recovery. Adding to this, a downward revision of the German/Eurozone Manufacturing PMIs further undermined the common currency.
Meanwhile, the UK Manufacturing PMI was also revised lower to 58.1 for November from 58.2 estimated originally. Apart from this, the UK-EU impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol, along with the worsening row over the post-Brexit fishing rights between France and Britain could act as a headwind for the sterling and help limit losses for the EUR/GBP cross.
Even from a technical perspective, oscillators on the daily chart have just started moving into the positive territory and warrant caution for bearish traders. This makes it prudent to wait for a strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent strong recovery from the 0.8380 region, or the lowest level since February 2020 has run out of steam.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8508
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|0.8527
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8479
|Daily SMA50
|0.8491
|Daily SMA100
|0.852
|Daily SMA200
|0.8564
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8538
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8473
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8496
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8381
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8595
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8381
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8513
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8498
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8488
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8448
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8423
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8552
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8578
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8617
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
